Over 1,200 write-in votes put Caity Eggen on Milaca School Board

Following the conclusion of the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8, results for the individual write-in candidates for Milaca School Board were slow to roll in with the 19 precincts individually counting the 1,851 write-in votes.
Results became official on Thursday, Nov. 17 when it was declared write-in candidate Caity Eggen was voted to the fourth open seat on the board alongside the re-elected incumbents Jennifer Corrow, Sara Herr-Larsen, and Jere Day.
Secretary of the Milaca Schools District Office Kim Shores stated that part of the reason why it took so long to solidify the results was because they are not used to receiving so many write-in votes.
“It was quite a process,” Shores said.
Shores went on to state that since there were four open seats on the school board and only three candidates running on the ballot, it created an influx of write-in votes.
Of the 1,851 write-in votes, Eggen received 1,228. The next write-in candidates to receive high numbers of votes were Luke Oakes with 379 and Amy Streff with 107. The remaining 137 votes were for multiple different write-in candidates who each received low numbers of votes.
Eggen was unavailable to comment on her win with the Union-Times. However, Eggen shared a thank you to her supporters in a Facebook post on the campaign Facebook page Caity Eggen for Milaca School Board.
“I cannot begin to thank everyone who supported me enough. Sara Larsen was a great resource for me as I explored running and helped spread the word of my campaign. Andrea Mikla was gracious enough to help me with signs, graphics, and overall support and guidance. Darcy Nord was a significant supporter as well. And the teachers’ support was a big help too,” Eggen wrote in the Facebook post. “They say it takes a village to raise a child but I can now say it takes a village to run an election! Thank you to the community for the support. I promise I will do my best to represent all students, parents, teachers, and administrators as we move forward together. To say I feel blessed is an understatement.”
