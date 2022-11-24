 Skip to main content
Over 1,200 write-in votes put Caity Eggen on Milaca School Board

Following the conclusion of the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8, results for the individual write-in candidates for Milaca School Board were slow to roll in with the 19 precincts individually counting the 1,851 write-in votes.

Results became official on Thursday, Nov. 17 when it was declared write-in candidate Caity Eggen was voted to the fourth open seat on the board alongside the re-elected incumbents Jennifer Corrow, Sara Herr-Larsen, and Jere Day.

