Out-of-home placement costs dropped by $1 million in 2022

Out-of-home placement costs are going down, as well as the number of children in placement, according to a report by Beth Crook, community and veterans services director. In 2021, 102 children were in out-of-home placement; by the end of 2022, that number dropped to 81. Costs were at $3.31 million in 2021, while 2022 saw a drop by nearly $1 million, with costs coming in at $2.37 million.
The reduction of cost can be attributed to reducing the number of children in placement, Crook said during a recent presentation to the county board of commissioners. In an email, Crook said both the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe “have been doing a good job at putting services in place to ensure the safety of children while being maintained in their home.” Additionally, the agencies “are working to diligently” get children placed into a permanent home setting, whether that is with their biological parents, relatives or another significant relationship.
Another factor in reducing the number of children in out-of-home placements is a Department of Human Services program called Northstar Kinship Assistance. Crook said in an email that the program was developed a few years ago to incentivize permanent placement. “In the past, when a child that was in foster care would go to permanency (permanent legal and physical custody), the payment to that provider would drastically get reduced,” Crook explained. “Consequently, the foster care providers chose to continue to provide foster care instead of being court ordered permanent custody.”
Northstar Kinship Assistance “equalized or evened out” the payments made to foster care providers to encourage them to consider permanent legal and physical custody of children in their care. According to the DHS website, “Families with children in the Northstar Kinship Assistance program may be eligible to receive money back for one-time expenses associated with finalizing the transfer of permanent legal and physical custody.”
Overall, the CVS actual revenue came slightly over what was budgeted for 2022, and their expenses came in under what was budgeted. The CVS balance is at $7,476,295, which is at 57% of the operating budget for 2023. According to the fund policy, the fund balance should be between 35-45% of the following year’s operating budget. Crook noted that the county drew down $2 million from the fund for the 2023 budget, as occurred for the 2022 budget, too.
MnCHOICES assessments have increased the last three years, according to Crook. The MnCHOICES website through DHS states, “A person of any age with a disability or in need of long-term services and supports may use the MnCHOICES person-centered assessment and support-planning process to help make decisions about long-term services and support needs.”
Last year in September, when departments were making requests for the 2023 budget, Crook said, by state statute, the assessments are meant to be conducted within 20 days of a request. At that point, the office was pushing 22 days and pulling where they could to complete the assessments on time. The office made a request to hire a MnCHOICES social worker, which was granted. The number of cases in 2022 was 602, up from 2021 and 2020, which had 567 and 562, respectively.
Another notable increase included 1,295 new applications received for community programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, cash and child care programs, up from 830 in 2021. This increase was attributed to an increase in the poverty guidelines. METS, formerly known as MNsure, as well as foster care and adoption assistance saw a decrease in new applications, as cases have not been closed due to emergency orders put in place from COVID-19.
On the veterans services side, the number of veterans communicating with the office, as well as benefits paid out to veterans, increased. In 2021, money paid out through the office for the State Soldier’s Assistance Program (SSAP) was $21,084.90. In 2022, that amount increased to $61,474.21. It is estimated that there are about 2,600-3,000 veterans living in Mille Lacs County.
