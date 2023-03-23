 Skip to main content
Out-of-home placement costs dropped by $1 million in 2022

Out-of-home placement costs are going down, as well as the number of children in placement, according to a report by Beth Crook, community and veterans services director. In 2021, 102 children were in out-of-home placement; by the end of 2022, that number dropped to 81. Costs were at $3.31 million in 2021, while 2022 saw a drop by nearly $1 million, with costs coming in at $2.37 million.

The reduction of cost can be attributed to reducing the number of children in placement, Crook said during a recent presentation to the county board of commissioners. In an email, Crook said both the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe “have been doing a good job at putting services in place to ensure the safety of children while being maintained in their home.” Additionally, the agencies “are working to diligently” get children placed into a permanent home setting, whether that is with their biological parents, relatives or another significant relationship.

