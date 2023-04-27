Our ‘dairy queen’ will be missed

For a city kid, I have always felt that I have had a good knowledge of the dairy industry.
“Got Milk?” are words that resonate with me.
I milked my first cow at the Mille Lacs County Fair in 1993.
I learned about healthy corn crops and how they benefit the cows from Richard Herbst in Foreston.
I have spent time in a milking parlor in Bloomer, Wisconsin.
I even helped give new meaning to “ordering a cold one” in Leinenkugel Brewing Company’s hometown of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, when Olson’s Ice Cream Parlor rolled out ice cream for the city’s Oktoberfest.
Speaking of Leinies, working in Chippewa Falls for the better part of 8 years also afforded me the opportunity to share how spent grain from Leinenkugels adds protein to dairy cow diet.
I have been there to see the closing of co-op creameries that devastated small agriculture-based communities. I have also been on hand to tell the story of the economic engines those creameries can be in a community.
While working in Winterset, Iowa, the Dairy Sweet ice cream stand fueled a number of my stories at the Winterset Madisonian. Then, while working up the road in Des Moines for three years, it seems like stories on the importance of raw milk prices were frequently gracing my front pages.
I have met Princess Kay of the Milky Way while working at newspapers in Minnesota, and I have met Alice in Dairyland while working at newspapers in Wisconsin.
But the person I met over the years who influenced me the most with “every dairy” was, hands down, Florence Dehn.
I can’t describe the emptiness I felt when I heard of Florence’s passing last week.
But at the same time, I am left with memories of the joy, laughter, and even disbelief over the things that happened through dairy because of Florence.
I came to the Princeton Union-Eagle in March of 2011, and one of the first people at I met at the office was Florence.
She was working down the street at Federated Co-op at the time. That may have been Florence’s Monday-Friday daytime job, but found out within minutes that her real job, as far it concerned me, was as the director of the Mille Lacs County Dairy Princess program.
Florence came bearing tickets to a dairy princess banquet and assured me there would be food.
She had me at food. Coming to the Union-Eagle office with banquet tickets was an annual visit I anticipated and looked forward to for the next seven years.
What I learned was that Florence had an unbelievable dedication to the girls who signed up to be our local ambassadors to the dairy industry.
At those annual banquets, Florence would somehow talk the girls fathers into dressing up as dairy princesses so a morning of laughs like non other. She also had the girls create educational displays that resulted in banquet attendees learning about aspects of dairy from the science and business of it to the nutritional value and products. The dairy princess banquet eventually became a dairy expo under Florence.
Throughout the year, Florence would leads the girls to places like the First National Bank of Milaca where they would hand out ice cream bars and cartons of milk during June Dairy Month. She would lead them to Foreston Fun Days, where dairy princesses would lead a team in the water ball competition. It was the norm to see Florence and the girls serving root beer floats, serving meals at Breakfast on the Farm, presiding over activities at the Mille Lacs County Fair, and riding on floats in community parades.
One of my favorite memory is of Florence and the girls placing May Day baskets at the Elim Home in Princeton.
If the girls were dairy princesses, Florence Dehn was our dairy queen!
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Florence’s dedication to the Mille Lacs County Fair and her service as a member of the fair board.
It’s at the fair that I ran into Florence the most the past few years.
I can say that I have never been to the fair and not seen Florence’s smiling face behind a desk at the fair office building. I will miss that come August.
Florence’s obituary states that she served many roles at the fair. “Secretary (since 2012), overseeing open class superintendents and exhibits, working tirelessly on obtaining arts grants to help underwrite the annual fair entertainment, helping to coordinate non-fair events with local organizations, organizing Day Care Day at the fair, serving on multiple fair committees, and volunteering her time to help maintain and beautify the fairgrounds. There was not one part of the fair’s operation that Florence was not aware of or did not have some hand in,” her obituary states.
I not only believe this, but I know this to be true!
Volunteers like Florence Dehn could be found throughout the community years ago.
At the time of her passing, she had become one of those rare volunteers who tirelessly gave all she could to her community.
As a community volunteer she touched thousands of lives over the years and made hundreds of friends doing so.
We should all raise a glass of milk and toast Florence Dehn.
If you leave behind a milk mustache, I think Florence would get a kick out of that from up in heaven!
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Union-Times and the Monticello Times. You can reach Jeff by phone at 763-271-6469 or by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
