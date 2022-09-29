Open Doors for Youth providing opportunities for homeless

Homelessness appears in every community and can affect anyone. Open Doors for Youth aims to bridge the gap by providing services to homeless youth in the area.
Open Doors for Youth first opened its drop-in center in Elk River in 2015 as a volunteer-led organization. In 2016, it expanded and began to hire staff as support for the work they do with the youth they serve.
The organization provides homeless youth with basic needs such as food, clothing, hygiene products, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, and other necessities. However, its main focus is to help the youth they serve reach their goals.
Open Doors for Youth serves people ages 16 - 24 who struggle with homelessness and housing instability due an abusive home, neglect, aging out of foster care, or they are no longer welcome in their home.
“Another definition of homelessness is substandard housing, a lot of people may be living with their family, but their home may be on the verge of being condemned or being evicted and often unlivable,” said Cindy Ley, executive director of Open Doors for Youth.
According to Ley, homelessness can look very different in rural communities as compared to urban communities. Rural homelessness often looks like couch-hopping and staying with friends or relatives for short periods of time.
Open Doors for Youth provides its clients with case managers who meet with them on a regular basis to find out their goals and help them make a plan to reach those goals.
“We are very much a youth-led organization, we allow the youth to tell us what they want to work on and we come alongside them and help them make progress toward those goals,” Ley said.
Other ways the organization assists their clients is through areas of employment, education, housing resources, financial management, therapy services, and medical services.
Open Doors for Youth has a medical provider and a mental health specialist on site once a week to help meet the needs of its clients by providing their services for free.
In 2019, Open Doors for Youth partnered with the Princeton School District after receiving multiple requests for their services in the area and the clients lacking the transportation to visit the drop-in center.
The partnership has allowed Open Doors for Youth to bring its services to Princeton once per week by sending its mental health specialist and a case manager to meet with the Princeton clients.
“That partnership really has grown year after year and has really closed a gap in lack of services for that area,” Ley said.
Since the partnership began, Open Doors for Youth has provided its outreach services to nearly 300 homeless youth in Princeton.
One of the youth it served in the Princeton area became the first person in their family to graduate from high school.
“I think one of the most critical things is for people to recognize that there are people experiencing homelessness in every community. Open Doors for Youth is coming into the community to help support the work that’s already being done by schools, churches, and other organizations to help people in need,” Ley said. “We’re all working together to try to fill the gap and help these folks find greater stability in their lives.”
In an effort to bring more awareness to Open Doors for Youth and its services, the organization will be hosting an information night at from 7-8 p.m. at the the Princeton Civic Center, 503 Ninth St. N. in Princeton.
Ley stated clients, more often than not, found Open Doors for Youth by word of mouth. In hosting the information night, Open Doors for Youth is aiming to inform the community about the organization, its services, and what homelessness in rural communities can look like.
“Hopefully, it will create more awareness, a more welcoming approach, and more courageous curiosity about homelessness and youth in our area,” said George Golden, vice board chair for Open Doors for Youth. “Out of that, it will hopefully spring some action through volunteering or donations or whatever folk deem possible and probable.”
To learn more about Open Doors for Youth, visit its website at opendoorsforyouth.org . Their Elk River drop-in center is located at 554 Third St. NW in suite 201.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.