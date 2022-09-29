 Skip to main content
Open Doors for Youth providing opportunities for homeless

The Open Doors for Youth drop-in center is located in Elk River at 554 Third St. NW in suite 201. They are partnered with the Princeton School District to help serve homeless youth in the area and visit Princeton once a week to work with them.

 Photo provided by Open Doors for Youth

Homelessness appears in every community and can affect anyone. Open Doors for Youth aims to bridge the gap by providing services to homeless youth in the area.

Open Doors for Youth first opened its drop-in center in Elk River in 2015 as a volunteer-led organization. In 2016, it expanded and began to hire staff as support for the work they do with the youth they serve.

