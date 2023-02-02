One year later, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal moving forward after fire

The New Year’s Day fire in 2022 caused a total loss for the business
On New Year’s Day of 2022, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal went up in flames resulting in the total loss of its building at205 Second Ave. NE. in Milaca.
One year later, the business is still feeling the effects of the fire.
Jim and Roxie Gerads have spent the past year working to rebuild what their business lost with their first steps to get the office up and running and to find replacement trucks.
Before the fire claimed the building, Jim and Roxie managed to save the computer server, truck driver route sheets, the keys that unlocked their many facilities and locked garbage cans, and bills that were ready to be mailed come Monday, Jan. 3.
Jim had first attempted to get the trucks out of the building, however, he was unable to open the garage doors because the building had lost electricity.
Because they were able to save those items, all they needed to have a functioning office were some computers and a printer.
Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1 as Jim and Roxie watched the flames envelop their business, Roxie made a call to their IT person and left him a message.
“When we saw the roof collapse, we knew it was a total loss. So, we knew we needed to get our office up and running. Then to get the trucks,” Roxie said. “I called our IT person that night at like one in the morning and left him a message so that when he got up he would know we were in a crisis and needed to get computers and printers.”
By 11 p.m. Saturday night- not even 24 hours after the fire- Jim and Roxie’s IT person had the replacement computers set-up and a functional office space ready for them to resume their work.
But where was the office space going to go?
Before the fire, Jim and Roxie were already planning on purchasing the building across the street at 220 Second Ave. NE from Eggen’s Direct Service to expand their offices. The fire expedited the need, and they closed on the space on Jan. 3, giving them a space to conduct their business.
Currently, Jim and Roxie are working to remodel the new office space to fit their needs by adding more storage locations, updating electrical and insulation, and painting.
“It’s a work in progress,” Roxie said. “We made do, but now we are making it a more workable environment for us.”
As Roxie worked to get an office ready to go, Jim was on the phone with friends and vendors trying to get replacement trucks.
The fire claimed five of their roll-off trucks and one garbage truck, leaving them with two of their seven roll-off trucks and the one remaining garbage truck.
On Jan. 2, Jim made a trip to Winamac, Indiana where he picked up two used roll-off trucks which were back in Milaca on Jan. 4 and ready to go by Jan. 5.
The quick thinking and hard work of Jim and Roxie allowed the business to run as usual the following week without any interruptions.
“(Our community has) thanked us for not missing a beat, we didn’t delay any of our regular garbage routes. All customers were so understanding, they expected there to be a delay and there wasn’t one,” Roxie said.
Since then, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal has continued to work to replace all of the trucks it lost. Jim’s got a new roll-off truck in March, and another in August. In December, the company was finally able to replace the garbage truck it lost. As they waited for the garbage truck to come in, the business purchased an Isuzu under CDL truck used to help on the garbage routes.
Outside of the computers and the trucks, the business also had to replace all of the files it had in the office such as the employee records.
“With the fire, we lost everything. So, we had to recreate all the files like all of our employee files and their employee history. We had to recreate all of that,” Roxie said. “It really makes you think about having things stored on your computer because then I would’ve had everything.”
They also had to replace a lot of smaller items they had not needed to think about in the past like the warning stickers used on dumpsters after they are repainted.
“It is not a process you would wish on anybody to go through, it’s horrible,” Roxie said. “Trying to run a business and deal with the fire, too, that was very difficult. We’re not settled (with their insurance company) on our building or its contents. We lost six trucks and we’re settled on one of them. Like Jim had said, this is going to take years.”
As for the future of the lot where the fire took place, Jim and Roxie are unable to make any plans until they have settled with their insurance company. In the meantime, they are continuing to make their temporary space work best for them.
“We have our temporary building for now until we can decide on what we’re going to do with rebuilding and what we’re going to rebuild and how we’re going to change it. We have a blank canvas now, so how could we possibly change that building,” Roxie said.
Businesses and customers of Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal have continued to support Jim, Roxie, and their business as the year progressed by offering their help and checking in to see how they are doing.
“We are fortunate to live in a small community where people will pitch in and help you. They feel your hurt when you’re hurt and want to help. We are so fortunate to live in a small community and have the people behind us,” Roxie said. “We appreciate our community to stand behind us and work with us in a time of hardship.”
The support Jim and Roxie received from the community did not go unnoticed, and they offer their support for the community in return “because everyone is in it together,” Roxie said.
To read more about the fire at Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal on New Year’s Day in 2022, visit the Union-Times website at https://tinyurl.com/ys5u3k36.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
