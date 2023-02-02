 Skip to main content
One year later, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal moving forward after fire

One year after the fire that stole the Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal building in Milaca, they have worked to rebuild what was lost starting with the office building purchased across the street at 220 Second Ave. NE.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

The New Year’s Day fire in 2022 caused a total loss for the business

On New Year’s Day of 2022, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal went up in flames resulting in the total loss of its building at205 Second Ave. NE. in Milaca.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

An error occurred