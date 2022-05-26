November elections taking shape with candidate filings

Half way through the filing period for federal, state and county political seats, the 2022 Fall election is starting to take shape.
Candidate filing for county, state, federal offices opened Tuesday, 17 and close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Candidates can file for the following county offices:
Mille Lacs County:
Mille Lacs County Board: District 2 and the term of Tim Wilhelm and District 4 and the term of Roger Tellinghuisen expire at the end of 2022. Tellinghuisen had filed for re-election by the close of the business day on Monday, May 23.
County Attorney - The term of County Attorney Joe Walsh expires at the end of 2022. Walsh has filed for re-election.
County Sheriff – The term of Sheriff Don lorge expires at the end of 2022 and Lorge has announced he will not seek re-election. Current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has announced his candidacy for the office, as have deputies Patrick Broberg and Travis Johnson.
Sherburne County:
Sherburne County Board: The District 1 seat held by Barbara Burandt becomes vacant on Dec. 31. Burandt and Andrew Hulse have filed for the seat. The District 2 seat held by Raeanne Danielowski becomes vacant on Dec. 31. Danielowski has filed for re-election. The District 3 seat held by Tim Dolan becomes vacant on Dec. 31. No candidates have filed for the seat. The District 4 seat held by Felix Schmiesing becomes vacant on Dec. 31. Felix Schmiesing has announced he will not seek re-election. Filing for the District 4 seat are: Gary Grey, Jerome Kleis, Eric Meyer, and Karl Watkins.
County Attorney - The term of County Attorney Kathleen Heaney expires at the end of 2022. Heaney has filed for re-election.
County Sheriff – The term of Sheriff Joel Brott expires at the end of 2022. Brott has filed for re-election. Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer Diane Arnold has filed for re-election, as has County Recorder Michelle Ashe.
Wright County:
Wright County Board: In District 1, Commissioner Christine Husom has announced she will not seek re-election. Filing for the seat are: Terry Strenge, Tina Diedrick, and Michael Holmstrom, Jr. The District 2 seat held by Darek Vetsch will vacate at the end of the year. Vetsch has not filed for re-election. However, former 4th District County Commissioner Michael Potter has filed for the District 2 seat, a seat he is eligible for after redistricting in April. Mary Wetter has filed for re-election in District 4. Nadine Schoen has filed to challenge Wetter.
County Attorney - The term of County Attorney Brian Lutes expires at the end of 2022. Lutes has filed for re-election.
County Sheriff- The term of Sheriff Sean Deringer expires at the end of 2022.Deringer has filed for re-election.
Other offices open for filing in the Monticello Times and Union-Times coverage area include:
State senator seats for Districts 10, 27, and 29 and state representative seats in districts 10B, 27A and 27B, and 29B.
In Senate District 10, which represents the north half of Mille Lacs County, Republican Nathan Wesenberg of Little Falls has filed for the office.
Senate District 27 would be the new home for Milaca and Princeton area senator Andrew Mathews, who because of redistricting, would represent the Princeton and Big Lake areas. DFL candidate Emy Minzel is the lone candidate to file for the District 27 senate seat. Minzel ran against Sondra Erickson in the House District 15A race in 2018.
In the race for the Senate District 29 seat held by Sen. Bruce Anderson, no candidate has yet to come forward to file for the seat. The same goes for the House District 29B seat held by incumbent Marion O’Neill.
In House District 27A, DFL candidate Ron Thiessen of Clear Lake has filed for the office that will represent Big Lake. In the House District 27B seat that will house the representative for Princeton, DFLer Brad Brown of Princeton and Republican Rachel Davis of St. Francis have filed for the seat. Incumbent Kurt Daudt would represent the Princeton area in this District. Retiring representative Sondra Erickson would have had to run in District 29B.
In the race for the Sixth District U.S. representative (representing Baldwin, Blue Hill and Orrick Townships, and the Big Lake and Monticello areas) - Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Delano) has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by Jeanne Hendricks (D-St. Louis Park), a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
In the race for the Eighth District U.S. Representative (representing the Princeton and Milaca areas), incumbent Pete Stauber (R-Duluth) has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by 4-time District 7A House Representative Jen Schultz (D-Duluth), a professor at the University of Minnesota- Duluth.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
