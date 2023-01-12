New year, new appointments at the county level

With the dawn of a new year, some changes came to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Commissioner Phil Peterson was voted as the board’s chair on a 2-3 vote. Commissioner Dave Oslin received unanimous support to continue as the board’s vice chair.
County engineer position filled
Contracted engineer Dave Enblom was officially hired on as the county’s full-time engineer for 2023. The position for county engineer has been open for a little over a year.
Back in September 2022, commissioners approved offering an engineer candidate a step nine on the uniform payscale. County Administrator Dillon Hayes explained it had “become necessary” to increase the payscale for the position, as it’s an “increasingly competitive marketplace.”
In an email, Hayes confirmed that the county was unable to come to an agreement with a candidate from September.
On Dec. 27, 2022, the board entered into an employment contract with Enblom. He was officially appointed to the position on Jan. 3 for a term of one year. At the December meeting, Enblom tasked the board to “be busy next year” to find the future county engineer.
Chief deputy appointment
With the appointment of Sgt. Aaron Evenson as chief deputy for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s office, then Sheriff-elect Kyle Burton had a pay request for the board on Dec. 27.
Burton highlighted Evenson’s law enforcement background as a prison guard, a member of the U.S. Federal Marshal service and his K9 leadership training, among more. “Based on [Evenson’s] continuous years of service and experience,” Burton asked the board to start Evenson off on a step two of the uniform payscale.
Burton said Evenson would be losing about 160 hours in sick pay, as well as “some consequences” for leaving the union upon the appointment. He quantified the amount between step one and step two as $3,000.
Peterson said approving the step two pay for Evenson is “the right move.” The motion passed, with Oslin opposed.
