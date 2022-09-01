 Skip to main content
New teachers ready for Princeton school year

Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Princeton Public Schools welcomed its new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year during an orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The 20 new teachers gathered together for a photo that day outside of Princeton Middle School. Following are the names and positions of all the new teachers for the district this year in the photo.

Front Row from left to right: Kari Tadych - early childhood special education at the Family Center, Sabrina Loscheider - special education at the high school, Virginia Hernandez - Spanish immersion at the intermediate school, Nelly Farrera - Spanish immersion at the intermediate school, Andrea Castro - Spanish immersion at the primary school, Heidi Wanty - special education at the high school, Page Holst - speech language pathologist at the middle school, Matt Melin - physical education at the primary school, Janelle Kohler - special education at the primary school.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

