New teachers ready for Princeton school year

Princeton Public Schools welcomed its new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year during an orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The 20 new teachers gathered together for a photo that day outside of Princeton Middle School. Following are the names and positions of all the new teachers for the district this year in the photo.
Front Row from left to right: Kari Tadych - early childhood special education at the Family Center, Sabrina Loscheider - special education at the high school, Virginia Hernandez - Spanish immersion at the intermediate school, Nelly Farrera - Spanish immersion at the intermediate school, Andrea Castro - Spanish immersion at the primary school, Heidi Wanty - special education at the high school, Page Holst - speech language pathologist at the middle school, Matt Melin - physical education at the primary school, Janelle Kohler - special education at the primary school.
Back Row from left to right: Randy Oelfke - physical education at the middle school, Derek Marxhausen - special education at the intermediate school, Leah Nierengarten - kindergarten at primary school, Adam Westrum - business at the high school, Cassandra Smith - second grade at the primary school, Jason Lansdale - Spanish immersion at the primary school, Carly Pruszinske - language arts at the mMiddle school, Lindsay Walliczek - long-term substitute at Student Services, Amy Stafki - assistant speech language pathologist at the Family Center, Jill Gohman - special education at the primary school, Heather Carver - school readiness at the Family Center
