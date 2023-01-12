New ownership trio takes over Princeton’s She Shed

The She Shed in Princeton underwent a major transition, welcoming three new owners with its new ownership event from Jan. 5 - 8.
The clothing and home goods store located off of Rum River Drive was previously owned by Melissa Jensen, a Princeton native and creator.
Jensen shared in a post on the She Shed Facebook page that she had owned the store for the past three years and made the decision to sell the business to spend more time with her grandchildren and more time traveling.
“I want to take a moment and thank all my customers over the past 3 years. Without you The She Shed would not be where it is today,” Jensen wrote in the post on Dec. 5. “I have enjoyed meeting many customers and being a part of this fabulous community of Princeton. I can not thank each one of you for your continued support and I look forward to seeing you all as a vendor at The She Shed.”
While Jensen may not own the store, her creations will still be available for purchase at the She Shed as a vendor under its three new owners: Michelle, Sarah, and Chelsey Johnson.
Michelle Johnson and her two daughters partnered together to purchase the She Shed from Jensen after being approached with the opportunity.
The Johnsons were vendors at the She Shed under Jensen and also own a boutique in Ham Lake called BearBella Collections. They do screen printed clothing, laser engraving, and also have boutique clothing sold at BearBella and the She Shed.
“Melissa reached out when she decided to sell and that’s where it started. She asked if we were interested in buying and we did,” Michelle Johnson said.
The Johnsons plan to keep the same hometown feel of the She Shed created under Jensen, but would like to continue to grow the store by hosting more events and bringing in more vendors in the future.
Many of the She Shed vendors will remain the same with the addition of five new vendors and counting, bringing in a wider variety of products including barbeque sauce, bath bombs, funny candles, and “the state fair towel lady” according to Michelle Johnson.
“It will stay the same with the hometown feel. People can come in and shop and talk. I want to get to know everyone and talk to everyone,” Michelle said.
The Johnsons plan to expand the events the She Shed hosts with craft shows, craft nights, and “mommy and me” classes.
“There’s going to be community events and other stuff that (the She Shed has) done like the trunk-or-treat, having Santa Claus come, we’re hoping to have the Easter Bunny here - just really get the community involved and get them in here,” Melissa said.
Other goals the Johnsons have for the future of the She Shed is to be open more often and to include more vendors from the Princeton area.
“Right now we’re open one weekend a month, eventually (we want to) get to the point of being open every week. To partner with more boutiques and stores in Princeton. Just bringing everyone together,” Sarah Johnson said.
As of Jan. 9, the She Shed will be open both the first full weekend and the third weekend of every month. The store is located at 900 South Rum River Dr.
To learn more about the She Shed, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thesheshedprinceton/?ref=page_internal.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
