New occasional store open in Princeton for the holiday season

Alisha Luke held the grand opening of the physical location for her store Minted Twine and More on Friday, Nov. 4. The occasional store will be open every other weekend through the holiday season in the old America’s Mattress building located at the Princeton Mall.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Minted Twine and More held its grand opening on November 4

A new small business opened its physical doors for the first time on Friday, Nov. 4.

