New occasional store open in Princeton for the holiday season

Minted Twine and More held its grand opening on November 4
A new small business opened its physical doors for the first time on Friday, Nov. 4.
Minted Twine and More is an occasional store open for the holiday season full of handmade items such as home decor, jewelry, personal care items, and more.
“It’s a lot of locally handmade products, gift items, Minnesota based products, and decor. A store to help you find the fun things you can’t just find anywhere,” said Alisha Luke, owner of Minted Twine and More.
“I mostly started for myself. Friends and family encouraged me and it grew from that. I started just making signs and hand painting signs, doing that kind of stuff, but now I have a laser machine and do laser engraving and all sorts of stuff,” Luke said.Luke first started creating around five years ago and has mainly sold her products online, but the renovations taking place in the Princeton Mall’s former America’s Mattress space provided Luke with an opportunity to give her creations a physical location.
“I’ve been a maker just doing online sales for about five years now, and the owner of The Mark (another store relocating to the same building soon) and I were talking and she was telling me about the renovations going on in here (the old America’s Mattress building in the Princeton Mall),” Luke said. “I asked if there was another small space available because I was curious. She told me about one small space available which would be perfect for a little maker store. I decided sure, why not? And I jumped into it.”
Luke has been a part of the Princeton community for the majority of her life, having moved here when she was around nine years old. Now, she is looking forward to bringing new opportunities into her hometown.
“I think it brings an opportunity for local makers. If they want to have their products in a store, I’d be interested in working with local makers. I like doing community events and community involvement,” Luke said.
Outside of its regular merchandise, Minted Twine and More also makes custom items.
“We do a lot of custom orders and custom things, so just come talk to me if you have ideas. I like working with people and making gifts, or you know anything like that,” Luke said.
Minted Twine and More is open every other weekend with one long weekend a month through the holiday season in its physical location at 110 Rum River Dr. S. .
Learn more about Minted Twine and More on its website at https://mintedtwineandmore.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MintedTwineDesign.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
