New living opportunities coming to Princeton

Rum River Residential Suites welcoming new tenants on Oct. 1
First Street in Princeton is getting ready for two new additions to open their doors.
Two new apartment buildings have been in development since the Fall of 2020, and now phase one of construction is nearly complete.
Set to open on October 1, the Rum River Residential Suites is a three story, 49 unit apartment complex with a modern design and multiple amenities to draw in potential renters, including the reservation of the third floor for renters who are age 55 and up.
Phase two, the construction of the second apartment complex next door to the Rum River Residential Suites, is set to be completed and open to renters sometime in February or March of 2023. The second apartment complex will be the same size as the first with 49 rooms available for rent.
Both buildings feature heated garage parking, designated parking for electric cars, a community lounge space, a gym, elevators, and high speed Internet.
The units of the buildings come in three different sizes depending on the renter’s needs: studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom. Each room will have a form of outdoor access whether it be a patio if on the first floor, or a balcony on the second and third floors.
After the construction of both buildings is complete, the development of a playground and outdoor community patio space will begin.
A coin-operated laundry facility will be available for use on each floor, and renters also have the opportunity to bring their own washer and dryer for the hook ups provided in each unit.
Hook ups for landline telephones and cable access will also be readily available in each unit.
The units are pet friendly with some restrictions and fees. Renters will be limited to two pets per unit and all pets must be up to date on vaccinations, when warranted.
Dogs must be 35 pounds or under and will require a one time non refundable fee of $800. The dogs are required to be spayed or neutered.
Cats are also required to be spayed or neutered and declawed. Each cat will require a $400 non-refundable fee.
Small pets, such as hamsters, rabbits, or ferrets, will require a fee of $150.
Depending on the size of the unit and its location, the price for rent varies from $790 for a smaller unit to $1,550 for the larger units. Included in that cost is heat, water, sewer, and trash. Renters will be responsible for electricity costs.
Leasing options to rent in these apartments are limited to 12 month contracts and the fee to apply is $50. Pre-leasing has already begun for the Rum River Residential Suites with the majority of its units already reserved.
The location of the apartments is 103 19th Avenue S. just off of First Street.
To learn more about the Rum River Residential Suites opening Oct. 1 and explore floor plans of the units, visit apartment.com at https://www.apartments.com/rum-river-new-construction-opening-aug-sept-princeton-mn/v5qkzgf/
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.