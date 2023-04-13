Neighbor shoots dogs of Princeton family

A Princeton family is grieving the loss of its two dogs following an incident on Friday, March 31.
A four-year-old mini Australian Shepherd, Jack, and eight-month-old Golden Retriever puppy, Winston, were found fatally shot in a neighbor’s yard.
“My daughter, Libby, came home from school and let the dogs out like she always does. They ran off and didn’t come back. We went in shifts looking for them,” said owner Kim Othoudt. “After dinner, we went out looking for them again. We drove past the neighbors house and I thought I saw something, and sure enough they were both lying dead in our neighbor’s yard.”
According to Othoudt, the dogs followed a similar routine everyday and rarely wandered off for long periods of time and they always returned home.
When the Othoudt family found their dogs in their neighbor’s yard, they were in disbelief.
“I was in disbelief, in complete and utter shock. I could not believe it. They were just lying dead in his yard, it was unbelievable. Who does such a thing?,” Othoudt said. “We pulled into his driveway and my husband picked up the dogs to put them in the truck. The guy was standing in his window laughing at us.”
As soon as the Othoudt family and their deceased pets returned to their home, they made the decision to call law enforcement.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that the neighbor claimed that the dogs were chasing deer in his yard, and when he went outside to yell at the animals, they began to come at him in an aggressive manner. The neighbor shot at the dogs to scare them off.
Othoudt said that Jack and Winston were both very loving and affectionate dogs.
“(Jack) was awesome. He loved every animal. Everybody loved Jack, he was just a lovable dog,” Othoudt said. “Anyone that has ever owned a golden retriever knows how they are. (Winston) was the most loving dog I’ve ever had. Just affectionate, cuddly, he was my shadow and followed me everywhere I went. Both were just super duper sweet, and huge parts of our family.”
Despite their neighbor’s claims about the incident, the Othoudt family does not fully believe his story.
“After the police left and Eric (my husband) went to go bury the dogs, he realized that the guy shot them between the eyes. So, that is what lit us up. We were so angry. If they were legit chasing deer, they probably wouldn’t be getting shot between the eyes. That doesn’t make sense,” Othoudt said.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the case is considered active and the investigation is still ongoing.
In the meantime, the Othoudt family is patiently waiting to hear back from the investigators.
“We’re just trying to be patient until we can figure out the plan,” Othoudt said. “If they don’t charge him with anything criminally, we will probably file a civil lawsuit. Just because we want something to happen. It’s not okay.”
