Naloxone to be offered by Community and Veterans Services

The Mille Lacs County Community and Veteran Services (CVS) department will begin offering naloxone as part of the Steve Rummler Hope Network (SRHN). The naloxone, or Narcan as its commonly called, will be available during business hours in the atrium of the CVS building as part of the Naloxone Access Point (NAP) network across the state.

Naloxone is a drug that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.” Moreover, it reportedly does not have any effects on someone who does not have opioids in their system – allowing it to be administered in situations where a person is unsure if someone has overdosed or not. Examples of opioids are heroin, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and codeine.

