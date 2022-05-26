Multiple people suffer serious injuries in Foreston barn fire

Two people are in medically induced comas with severe burns to their bodies after a Sunday, May 22 fire at a rural Foreston barn.
In all, six people suffered injuries in the fire which started when a spark in the barn ignited hay dust.
According to Lisa Swarm, organizer of a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the injured family members, not only were people injured, but several pieces of machinery, vehicles, and personal items were lost to the fire.
The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Sunday, May 22. Fire departments from Foreston, Milaca, and Foley responded to the scene.
When the fire broke out, barn owner Ralph Swarm, his son Eric Swarm, brother Rick Scharber, brother-in-law Billy Vandenberg, friend Chad LaFore and niece Melissa Walker were on the second level of the barn making repairs.
What Lisa Swarm calls a “freak whirlwind of events” caused the entire barn to be engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds.
All six people in the barn suffered different levels of injuries.
The fire started at the front of the barn between Ralph Swarm and Melissa Walker, Lisa Swarm stated on the GoFundMe page.
The quick-thinking Ralph Swarm pushed Walker down the stairs of the barn when he noticed the fire. She was able to exit the barn and call 911. The fire spread so fast that Walker was the only person able to make a quick escape, Lisa Swarm stated. Five men were trapped in the barn in the early minutes of the fire.
Chad LaFore was able to get out on the roof of a barn addition, but hit a soft spot and fell on top of a tractor, Lisa Swarm stated. He was able to walk away from the fire with no burns, but was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton where he was found to have suffered four broken ribs.
Rick Scharber, Eric Swarm, and Billy Vandenberg all made it to the back of the barn. But the floor started to give and one-by-one, the men fell through the floor but were able to walk out of the barn, Lisa Swarm stated.
That’s when Ralph Swarm’s nephew Cody Bixby saw the flames and came running over from next door. Melissa Walker told Bixby that Ralph Swarm was still in the barn. Bixby ran into the burning barn and pulled out Ralph Swarm, who had also fallen through the floor but couldn’t walk out.
All the guys grabbed Ralph Swarm and pulled him away from the barn, Lisa Swarm stated.
Scharber was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where they said he sustained burns on 20 percent of his body and is in a medically induced coma and intubated. The next 72 hours are very critical for Scherber, medical staff said, and he will likely spend at least a month in the hospital.
Eric Swarm was brought by ambulance to Princeton hospital for his burns but was quickly transferred by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit. He sustained burns to 15 percent of his body, Lisa Swarm stated, and will be having surgery to clean his burns. He should be released soon.
Billy Vandenberg was transported by ambulance to the Princeton hospital where he was found to have shattered his foot and suffered minor burns. He is now at home resting, Lisa Swarm stated.
Ralph Swarm was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit where they said he suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. He also suffered a broken ankle and a broken fibula. He is in a medically induced coma and intubated. The next 72 hours for Ralph are very critical. Hospital staff said Ralph Swarm will likely spend at least a year in the hospital, Lisa Swarm stated.
Melissa Walker was taken to the hospital by her brother. She has flash burns, a sprained elbow, torn hamstrings, and lots of bumps bruises and cuts, Lisa Swarm stated. She is at home resting.
The GoFundMe page set up for the victims of the Foreston barn fire can be accessed online at https://gofund.me/540c427b.
“Any donation is greatly appreciated. And prayers. Please pray for all involved and the total healing of those injured,” Lisa Swarm stated.
