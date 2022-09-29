Mother says that with proper intervention, tragedy could have been averted

Penny Tinklenberg is suffering through a most unimaginable and traumatic time in her life.
And Penny, who lives a mile outside of Bock, wants you to know about it.
On Sept. 12 her mother Stella Anderson was murdered with a hatchet. The alleged killer is her son Dustin Tinklenberg.
Through it all, Penny Tinklenberg has been advocating for troubled families in the area, so they don’t suffer a similar tragedy in their lives.
“It didn’t have to happen,” Penny told me in a Friday, Sept. 21 conversation. “The situation got way out of control.”
A lifetime of mental health issues and drug addictions haunted Penny Tinklenberg and her family.
“One minute I was scared to death of him, the next minute I wanted to help him,” Penny said of her son.
Penny says she knows her 42-year-old son would never have voluntarily sought help.
So she tried to get that help for him.
She reached out to people in both law enforcement, probation, and social services. She couldn’t find help.
“I would often get sent from one office to the other, and then to another,” Penny said. “All I asked was that someone try and help me help him.”
It’s a cycle, Penny says, that went on for about a decade.
The situation was getting worse and worse.
Dustin was talking crazy and having crazy thoughts, his mother said.
Dustin began carrying weapons. He threatened danger to family members. He threatened to kill a woman and her husband. He threatened to burn down his mother’s house, Penny said.
“I told authorities that if he didn’t get help, he was going to kill someone,” she said.
She just never expected it to be her 93-year-old mother.
The murder of Stella Anderson wouldn’t have happened if Penny Tinklenberg would have got the support she sought for her son through both the courts and social services, she says.
“The system failed,” Penny said.
As the situation regarding her son continued to get worse and worse, Penny continued to try and get help for her son- but to no avail, she said.
“They had the opportunity to intervene,” Penny said.
Especially the probation office, which Penny says failed to intervene until her son appeared in court on murder charges.
That’s when two probation violation charges were added to the felony murder charge filed against Dustin Tinklenberg.
Penny was appalled that the probation violation charges were filed alongside the murder charge.
“Now!” she said. “It made me sick to my stomach.”
Doing so earlier may have saved a life, she said.
That’s because her son had a number of probation violations on the books, and prior enforcement of any of those violations could have put her son behind bars, or at least on a path to getting some of the help he needed.
Penny says if people suffering like her son suffers can get the help they need, similar tragedies might not happen within other families.
“This did not have to happen to our family, and it doesn’t have to tear apart other families,” she said.
“My heart is broken, but I’m going to try and make it so another family is no longer afraid that they will be told someone’s dead by police knocking on their door,” Penny said.
Jeffrey Hage is the managing editor of the Union-Times and the Monticello Times. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.