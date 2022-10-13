 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota governor’s race to determine state’s direction

  • 0
APG Editorial Board Logo 2020

— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
Scott Jensen.jpg

Scott Jensen
Tim Walz.jpg

Tim Walz

The governor’s race is pivotal to our state’s future path. We find ourselves with a very low unemployment rate and a large state budget surplus. But nothing is simple in today’s political climate. The two men vying to be the next governor exemplify the many divisions we face, as well as offer insights into opportunities ahead.

Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, is in a tight race against Scott Jensen, a medical doctor and former Republican State Senator.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred