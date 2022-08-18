 Skip to main content
Minnco Credit Union breaks ground in Princeton

Mayor of Princeton Thom Walker, Princeton city administrator Michele McPherson, and executive director of Princeton’s Chamber of Commerce Kim Young assisted Minnco Credit Union executives with their groundbreaking ceremony in Princeton on Monday, Aug. 15.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Minnco Credit Union began the construction of their new building in Princeton on Monday, Aug. 15 with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The business first started in 1935 and has slowly been expanding throughout the state ever since with their newest location to be completed in Cambridge sometime in September.

