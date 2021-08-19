It may be the Mille Lacs County Fair, but it’s an old nonprofit that runs the annual get together.
For 130 years the Mille Lacs County Fair has been hosted by the Mille Lacs County Agricultural Society — a nonprofit incorporated in 1891 that owns the 35 acres on which the Princeton Speedway and fairgrounds sit, according to Board President Michele McPherson.
The society is governed by a board, currently composed of long-term veterans and recently elected members, according to McPherson. Board members are elected to staggered three-year terms.
Each year as the fair comes to a close, those members are already making plans for next year.
“So basically, as soon as one Fair ends, we are already thinking about next year’s Fair,” McPherson wrote in an email.
That planning process starts with determining the next year’s budget. For reference, the society’s 2021 operating budget was $158,100, according to McPherson. After the organization’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, they hold an annual meeting to elect the board from existing members of the society and approve the annual budget.
As the year rolls into December, the society makes long-term plans for capital projects. Then in January members will attend the annual convention held by the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs, where a lot of entertainment for the upcoming fair is identified. The next month the society’s committees begin the work of fundraising and securing vendors, according to McPherson.
While the society focuses on the fair, it also allows other organizations to use the fairgrounds for their own events.
“So far this year we hosted the Princeton Swap Meet, the 4th of July event (that was actually an event we planned and received grant monies for) and we have upcoming Relay for Life, a Wild West Show and concert in September (also one we planned), TruckerFest, the Chamber’s FoodFest, and finally Kinship’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ on October 30,” McPherson wrote.
Those events help pay for the fair, as well as the society’s other expenses. The agricultural society also generates revenue from the tickets sold each year as well as winter storage fees, advertising, donations and the Princeton Speedway Lease. Those programs generate somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 each year for the society, according to three years of publicly available tax forms. Those same years — 2014, 2016 and 2017 — the society took in between $30,000 and just under $50,000 in donations and grants each year, according to the documents.
Grants from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the East Central Regional Arts Council and Compeer all help pay for various building projects and entertainment, depending on the nature of each grant, according to McPherson.
The society also usually receives $18,500 from Mille Lacs County, though McPherson shared doubts about that money in 2022 due to the county’s reported budget shortfalls. Princeton itself doesn’t usually donate money, but it does help out in other ways.
“We do not receive any money from the City, however, we have a very good working relationship with the City and they will provide services or use of the City’s barricade trailer or other materials if they are available,” McPherson wrote.
Area townships also donate to the society, though usually those go directly into the capital fund for building projects, according to McPherson.
