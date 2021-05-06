As spring warms the earth and plants begin to bloom, residents need to watch for noxious weeds.
Starting May 6 Mille Lacs County is asking residents to stop the spread of noxious weeds.
The county has released its annual notice that residents are required to control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they occupy or are required to maintain.
“It’s just a matter of mowing things down or cutting things off before they go to seed, so it’s usually pretty simple,” assistant agricultural inspector Lynn Gallice said.
No specific method of control is required, though it must prevent the spread of viable seeds and other propagating parts to other lands, according to the notice.
Landowners who fail to control weeds may receive an individual notice, that may be appealed to the county up to two days following the receipt. Failure to comply could result in a misdemeanor charge or the county removing the weeds and assessing the costs to the responsible landowner, though it is rare for the county to charge a resident in relation to noxious weed control, according to Gallice, who is also a shoreland technician.
“Almost 100% of the time I talk to people, I knock on the door, and once you explain what’s going on, it’s not a problem,” Gallice said.
State prohibited noxious weeds are broken down into an eradicate list and a control list, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website.
The eradicate list includes weeds that are not currently known to be widely established in Minnesota and must be eradicated when found. They include plants ranging from black swallow-wort to yellow starthistle.
Plants on the control list are already established across the state or in a specific region. State law requires efforts be made to prevent the spread of any propagating parts of the plant, according to MDA. That list includes plans like Canada thistle and spotted knapweed.
A full list of noxious weeds can be found here, or by searching for noxious weeds on the MDA’s website mda.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.