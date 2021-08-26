When participants begin walking during the annual Mille Lacs County Relay for Life Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Mille Lacs county Fairgrounds, they will be kicking off 25 years of helping fund research to help fight the disease that has devastated thousands of familes in the Princeton and Milaca areas.
It was on a Friday night in August of 1996 at Claffy Field in Milaca that Harvey Burklund of Milaca carried the American flag with Milaca’s Darwin Bruesewitz, and Princeton’s Betty Parenteau in Mille Lacs County Relay for Life’s first survivors walk.
Tears were shed by the hundreds of spectators and family members of cancer survivors, as well as cancer victims, that filled the bleachers of the stadium that night.
Doug Brown, then president of the Milaca Jaycees, walked 104 laps around Claffy Field that night- or 26 miles. Brown, and dedicated Relay for Life participants like him, helped raise $14,000 for the American Cancer Society that night.
That first relay for life was a community extravaganza that brought Milaca and Princeton together for a night in which laughs, smiles, and tears were share amongst people of both communities.
There were t-shirt give-aways, food, and prizes and more than 10 hours of entertainment. In those days, Relay for Life was an overnight event, members of the Relay for Life teams camped out at Claffy Field for about 12 hours.
Starting at 7 p.m., the first Relay for Life paused at 9p.m. that evening for the lighting of luminaries, which would guide people around the field during the darkness of the overnight hours. More than 800 luminaries were purchased to honor those who fought courageous battles with cancer.
For the first couple years, the Mille Lacs County Relay for Life went back and forth between Milaca and Princeton, before permanently settling in at its then-permanent home at Princeton High School.
In 2018 and 2019, Relay for Life was held at Princeton’s Mark Park. Mille Lacs County Relay for Life has now moved to the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds.
Dating back the past 10 years in years for which there are records, the local Relay for Life has had some im pressive showings.
• In 2011, there were 11 teams that raiased $28,777
• In 2012, there were 11 teams that raised $25,000
• In 2013, 15 teams combined to raise $29,542
• In 2014, 18 teams raised $31,600
• In 2016, there were 13 teams participating
• In 2017, 11 teams combined to raise $37,327
• In 2818, 11 teams participated.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Relay was a drive-thru event on the grounds of the fairgrounds. This year, the 2021 Relay for Life will be a hybrid event, says Char Kramersmeier, the ELT lead for Mille Lacs County Relay for Life. An opening ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Walking the route is from 7-8:30 p.m. Drive-through will be from 8:30-10 p.m. The route begins on first street at the SW corner of the fairgrounds and exiting at the main gate.
Registration for teams, survivors, and walkers is from 6pm-7pm. Luminaries can be purchased at the fairgrounds on the night of the event.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, Mille Lacs County Relay for Life had raised $7,955 of its $20,000 goal. Of this year’s seven registered teams, the Team of Two was leading fundraising efforts with $2,700 pledged. The Pearls were close behind at $2,388.
Donations can be during the Saturday, Aug. 28 event or online here.
