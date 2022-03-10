The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

Friday, Feb. 18

12:47 a.m. Received a report of a horse on the road in rural Princeton.

10:50 a.m. Responded to a child custody complaint on 50th Ave., Princeton.

10:59 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Main St., Foreston.

1:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. No injuries reported.

4:04 p.m. Death investigation on 140th Ave., Princeton.

5:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on Highway 95, Princeton.

Saturday, Feb. 19

9:57 a.m. Stood by for a property exchange on Hill Ave., Pease.

1:03 Responded to a threats complaint on 140th Ave., Foreston.

7:47 p.m. Responded to a report of a fight in progress on Rum River Dr. N., Princeton.

10:53 p.m. Death investigation on First St., Princeton.

Sunday, Feb. 20

5:30 p.m. Medical response. A person on 80th St., Oak park, fell and suffered injuries.

Monday, Feb. 21

6:18 p.m. Responded to a report of a dog attack on 162nd Ave., Foreston.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

2:26 a.m. Assisted with a warrant arrest on 1st St., Princeton.

8:55 a.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on 115th St., Milaca.

9:35 p.m. Medical response. A person on 160th St., Milaca, fell.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

3:02 p.m. Delivered a message to a person on 185th St., Milaca.

6:24 p.m. Responded to a child custody complaint on 50th Ave., Princeton.

Thursday, Feb. 24

8:01 a.m. Received a report of the violation of a domestic abuse no contact order on 5th St., Princeton.

12:03 p.m. Received an animal complaint on 130th St., Foreston.

