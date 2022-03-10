The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
Friday, Feb. 18
12:47 a.m. Received a report of a horse on the road in rural Princeton.
10:50 a.m. Responded to a child custody complaint on 50th Ave., Princeton.
10:59 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Main St., Foreston.
1:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. No injuries reported.
4:04 p.m. Death investigation on 140th Ave., Princeton.
5:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on Highway 95, Princeton.
Saturday, Feb. 19
9:57 a.m. Stood by for a property exchange on Hill Ave., Pease.
1:03 Responded to a threats complaint on 140th Ave., Foreston.
7:47 p.m. Responded to a report of a fight in progress on Rum River Dr. N., Princeton.
10:53 p.m. Death investigation on First St., Princeton.
Sunday, Feb. 20
5:30 p.m. Medical response. A person on 80th St., Oak park, fell and suffered injuries.
Monday, Feb. 21
6:18 p.m. Responded to a report of a dog attack on 162nd Ave., Foreston.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
2:26 a.m. Assisted with a warrant arrest on 1st St., Princeton.
8:55 a.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on 115th St., Milaca.
9:35 p.m. Medical response. A person on 160th St., Milaca, fell.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
3:02 p.m. Delivered a message to a person on 185th St., Milaca.
6:24 p.m. Responded to a child custody complaint on 50th Ave., Princeton.
Thursday, Feb. 24
8:01 a.m. Received a report of the violation of a domestic abuse no contact order on 5th St., Princeton.
12:03 p.m. Received an animal complaint on 130th St., Foreston.
