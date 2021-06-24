The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 11-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 11

4:14 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Milaca.

8:26 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault on 85th Avenue in Princeton.

11:55 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on 100th Avenue in Princeton.

Sunday, June 13

10:25 p.m. Received a report of loose horses on Highway 95 in Princeton.

Tuesday, June 15

2:49 a.m. Responded to a collision on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

9:01 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Princeton.

2:21 p.m. Confiscated brass knuckles from an individual on 4th Avenue in Princeton.

Wednesday, June 16

3:01 p.m. Responded to a tractor fire on Highway 169 in Milaca.

5:53 p.m. Responded to a crash on highway 95 in Princeton.

6:33 p.m. Received a report of a possible burglary on 130th Avenue in Milaca.

7:31 p.m. Responded to an assault on 55th Street in Princeton.

Thursday, June 17

2:38 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Baptist Church Road in Princeton.

2:55 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 190th Street in Milaca.

5:05 p.m. Received a report of a loose bull on an undisclosed street in Bock.

4:30 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on 3rd Avenue in Milaca.

9:34 p.m. Responded to a basement fire on Chestnut Road in Milaca.

Recommended for you

Load comments