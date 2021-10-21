The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Oct. 8
11:43 a.m. A theft was reported on 160th Avenue, Foreston.
8:01 p.m. Investigated a firearms complaint on River Drive SW in Milaca.
Saturday, Oct. 9
10:03 a.m. Received an ATV driving complaint on 110th Street in Foreston.
7:56 p.m. Responded to an accident on Alpha Road in Princeton where a person received a leg injury due to the accidental ricochet of a bullet.
Sunday, Oct. 10
12:10 a.m. Responded to a report of a camper trailer on fire in a roadway in Princeton.
11:11 a.m. Responded to a report of an appliance fire in Milaca.
5:14 p.m. Mailbox vandalism was reported on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
9:14 a.m. Responded to a report of a cut gas line in Foreston.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
2:39 a.m. Responded to an accident on 152nd Street in Milaca.
3:57 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on 57th Avenue in Princeton.
4:56 a.m. A squad car hit a deer on 80th Street in Milaca.
2:15 p.m. A burglary was reported on Highway 95 in Princeton.
4:37 p.m. Responded to an accident in Princeton.
8:52 p.m. Investigated a firearms complaint on 60th Avenue, Milaca.
