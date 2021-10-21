The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Oct. 8 

11:43 a.m. A theft was reported on 160th Avenue, Foreston.

8:01 p.m. Investigated a firearms complaint on River Drive SW in Milaca.

Saturday, Oct. 9

10:03 a.m. Received an ATV driving complaint on 110th Street in Foreston.

7:56 p.m. Responded to an accident on Alpha Road in Princeton where a person received a leg injury due to the accidental ricochet of a bullet.

Sunday, Oct. 10

12:10 a.m. Responded to a report of a camper trailer on fire in a roadway in Princeton.

11:11 a.m. Responded to a report of an appliance fire in Milaca.

5:14 p.m. Mailbox vandalism was reported on 75th Avenue in Princeton.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

9:14 a.m. Responded to a report of a cut gas line in Foreston.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

2:39 a.m. Responded to an accident on 152nd Street in Milaca.

3:57 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on 57th Avenue in Princeton.

4:56 a.m. A squad car hit a deer on 80th Street in Milaca.

2:15 p.m. A burglary was reported on Highway 95 in Princeton.

4:37 p.m. Responded to an accident in Princeton.

8:52 p.m. Investigated a firearms complaint on 60th Avenue, Milaca.

