Mille Lacs County has a new county engineer on board. Neal Knopik came on staff in an interim capacity on July 27 and was recently re-titled as the county engineer upon the transferring of his engineering license.
Knopik comes with a wealth of experience serving in the public sector of engineering in California but has roots in the Little Falls area.
Most recently, he served as senior civil engineer for the last four years for the city of Ventura, California, and prior to that as an assistant engineer for the city of Lancaster, California. He got his start in government in Stearns County.
The county engineer position has recently added public works to its workload. Holly Wilson, who currently serves as assistant county administrator, holds an engineering license and headed up the public works department.
Knopik recently reported that state aid will likely decrease from State Aid dollars by 15%, which Knopik says will constitute a big financial burden to his department.
He said that though the county won’t know the final amount until January, Mille Lacs could face a reduction of about $785,177 for the coming year in maintenance and construction.
The total state aid received for 2020 is 5.2 million, for both construction and maintenance of state aid roads.
The cause for the decrease is specifically linked to the pandemic in both a reduction in gas tax revenue due to the stay-at-home order and a possible desire by legislators to use transportation construction as a way to help stabilize the state’s economy.
Knopik added that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is considering a hardship grant that would allow the counties to pull funds from the future year.
The Mille Lacs County Board recently approved the addition of a four-way stop light with the possibility of flashing lights at a busy intersection where there have been a number of accidents in Milaca. The four-way stop will be located at the intersection of First Street and Central Avenue in downtown Milaca.
Knopik also reported that the CSAH 2 and CSAH 32 work going on outside the courthouse is expected to be completed around mid-November.
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times. She can be reached at news@millelacsmessenger.com.
