Interviews were held for the Mille Lacs County coordinator position on Monday, Aug. 9. The candidate pool was narrowed down to two candidates: Mike Colestock and Dillon Hayes.

The County Board selected Hayes as its new county coordinator effective Aug. 28, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, Hayes was appointed as the new Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer. He formerly held the position of environmental resources director. Hayes returned to Mille Lacs County after a short stint as county administrator for Kittson County.

No information on Mike Colestock was available as of press time on Monday.

Load comments