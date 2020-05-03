The Mille Lacs County Board held its first video meeting of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21.
During a work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of temporarily removing or reducing penalties for delinquent property taxes which are due May 15.
County leaders felt this would help reduce burden while many are unemployed or furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said a survey was taken by the Association of Minnesota Counties asking which counties would consider an abatement for late fees or interest of property tax payments made after the May 15 due date.
Oman said about one-fourth of the counties are looking into the possibility. “There may not be much of a need, but we are not suggesting there is zero need,” he reported.
Oman then asked Eric Bartusch, county auditor-treasurer, to give an overview on what has been paid in to date and come in through escrow.
Bartusch said the county is currently sitting at having collected 20.27% of the first half property taxes through April 19 of this year, and last year, they were at 19.64%.
“We are a little bit ahead now,” Bartush said. “I don’t see any effect COVID-19 has had on property tax collection as of date.”
He added that there seems to be a fair number of people paying a full year of taxes up front.
“We have collected 20.27% of our first half taxes through April 19 this year, compared to 19.64% of our first half taxes through April 19 of last year,” Bartush reported.
Bartusch said the biggest impact would be on the business community because they have some of the biggest penalty rates.
Also discussed were the possibility of eliminating the penalty through June 15 and implementing a 1% penalty from June 16 to August 15.
County Commissioner Chair Roger Tellinghuisen asked where the county would sit financially if this was implemented.
“Eric and I have looked at the budget and funds and were comfortable with a 30-day approach,” Oman replied.
County Commissioner Genny Reynolds said one business owner reached out to her, stating the business in question doesn’t get started until June. That business owner wanted hold off on their taxes.
County Commissioner Phil Peterson stated he was against any leeway unless it includes the farming community.
“We should address the ag community. It’s in a shamble. Milk is low, and beef is low,” Peterson said.
Tellinghuisen agreed that the farmer should also be considered. Oman stated that the farming communities would have the same ability as anyone else who pays taxes.
County Commissioner Dave Oslin said he was in favor of having staff put something together for the board to consider.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said he was in favor of not charging interest or penalties through the end of the year. “I think we have some serious issues here,” he added.
There was consensus among commissioners to have Bartusch put together more information and bring it to the May 5 board meeting.
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times. She can be reached at news@millelacsmessenger.com.
