In response to a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution that was brought before commissioners earlier this year, the county board has approved a more encompassing resolution.
The recently approved “Constitutional Rights of Mille Lacs County Citizens” resolution covers the first 10 Amendments contained in the U.S. Bill of Rights.
Previous discussion centered around board members declaring that they are in support of all amendments in the U.S. Constitution, specifically the Second Amendment and the First Amendment.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said by considering the Bill of Rights resolution, the board would be stating it supports the rights in their entirety, which includes the Second Amendment.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Dave Oslin said he’s in favor of narrowing down the language for a Second Amendment resolution in the future.
The revised resolution passed unanimously.
“The majority of folks who reached out to us were concerned about that one,” Oslin said, referring to the Second Amendment.
In past meetings, Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh and Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge stated any resolutions would be strictly symbolic in nature.
Walsh expressed concerns about the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, adding that ultimately only the courts will decide if something is constitutional or not.
“As a county attorney, I don’t get to decide that, and I would never publicly state without a court ruling,” said Walsh. “The resolution is saying that the county board gets to decide, and that is not the case. It’s not the role of the county board because we don’t get to decide what is unconstitutional.”
Walsh added that it is possible that he and the county board could be on opposite sides with the county board having one opinion and him having to prosecute someone for violating the law.
He did add that the county attorney has discretion in charging someone as there are many factors they consider, one of them being whether something is constitutional or not.
Lorge had expressed concerns over the resolution containing language saying that no county resources would be used to confiscate firearms, stating that when people are a danger to themselves or the public, there may be cases where firearm confiscation would occur. The resolution reads as follows:
“Whereas, the County of Mille Lacs and its citizens are governed by the Constitution of the United States including the Amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America, the Minnesota State Constitution, and all federal and state statutes, laws and regulations; and
“Whereas, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, including all duly elected and appointed officials of the County take their oath of office seriously to ‘support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Minnesota,’ and faithfully execute and discharge the duties of their respective offices ‘according to law’ and to the best of their ability and understanding; and
“Whereas, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners support the Amendments to the Constitution of the United State of America, also known as the Bill of Rights which includes a list of the first 10 Amendments;
“Whereas, the determination whether a law is constitutional or unconstitutional rests with the federal and state courts, and not the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, and WHEREAS, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners cannot direct the Mille Lacs County Sheriff or other duly elected or appointed officials, current or future, of the County to take specific actions including litigation; and
“Whereas, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens of Mille Lacs County; and
“Whereas, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners wishes to express support for the Constitution of the United States of America, the Declaration of Independence, the Minnesota State Constitution.
“Now, be it therefore resolved that the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners hereby declares [that] Mille Lacs County, Minnesota supports the Constitution of the United States including the Amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America, the Declaration of Independence, and the Minnesota State Constitution and hereby expresses its intent to support the rights of citizens of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.”
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times. She can be reached at news@millelacsmessenger.com.
