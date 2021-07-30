county auditor treasurer option 2.jpg
Dillon Hayes is sworn in as the Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer by Mille Lacs County Commissioner Dave Oslin on Friday, July 23 at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.

Mille Lacs County will see a new but familiar face filling a key leadership position.

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 20 during their regular meeting, passed a resolution to appoint the county’s former environmental resources director, Dillon Hayes, as the new county auditor-treasurer.

Hayes returns to Mille Lacs County after taking the position of county administrator for Kittson County last winter. Eric Bartusch previously held the position of Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer beginning on Dec. 2, 2019 and resigned effective June 25, 2021 to take the position of business services director with the St. Francis School District. Prior to Bartusch, Phil Thompson filled the then elected position and retired after 41 years with the county. The County created a resolution to move the position from elected to appointed upon Thompson’s departure.

Little discussion took place during the meeting and none during the work session regarding the appointment. Interim county coordinator, Lisa Herges, said that she abstained from the hiring process being the mother of Hayes and left the process up to the human resources department and the board chair, Dave Oslin.

Hayes comes from a short tenure as county administrator for Kittson County. Hayes lists his education on Linkedin as having a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional studies from the University of Minnesota - Duluth and a masters of public administration from St. Cloud State University.

Hayes will fill the position effective July 23, 2021.

