Mille Lacs County Engineer Neal Knopik received a four-year appointment at the May 18 regular county board meeting after being hired as the interim county engineer in July of 2020.
Knopik was asked to give a project update, summary of work in his nine-month tenure and share his vision with the board at a prior meeting where his re-appointment had been tabled. Discussion took place at the May 4 meeting regarding expectations for the engineer and a project involving work done by Knife River Concrete, a project that occurred before Knopik was hired but one that he had had to deal with ongoing financial issues post-construction.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm noted, “We talked about events and leadership and haven’t been able to have that discussion with Neal.”
Assistant county administrator Holly Wilson said that a personnel review would not be allowed in a public meeting. “The county engineer is appointed by the board but answers to the administrator,” said Wilson.
In previous county board meetings, some commissioners expressed interest in a public works committee to bring issues they are hearing from the public directly to the county engineer.
Project updates
Knopik said that he has visited CSAH (county state aid highway) 2/32 several times to address safety and pedestrian/traffic control. The project is scheduled to be done at the end of May.
CSAH 14 contracts are ready, and construction is scheduled for July 6, he said. Knopik said that plans are in finalization for the slope failure project on CSAH 1 and should take about a month for MnDOT to review.
He added that he attended a Soo Line Trail meeting to learn about the trail’s maintenance. He said he is reviewing approximately 50 permits per week and responding to several calls regarding the permits.
A citizen inquired about an Adopt-a-Highway program. Knopik brought up the possibility of implementing one to the board.
Nine month summary
Knopik noted that former Mille Lacs County Administrator, Pat Oman, preferred to give feedback from the county board directly to him but that Knopik has no problem with commissioners stopping by or calling with concerns on road issues.
He listed several duties he has taken on and noted training among them, along with testifying at two House Property and Local Tax committees in an effort to use LOST (Local Option Sales Tax) funds for a future public works building.
Future direction
Knopik said that he is working on revising permitting, noting that other counties take in thousands of dollars and Mille Lacs only takes in a fraction of that.
For his five-year plan, Knopik would like to explore more road maintenance projects but will need county funding to do so. “Our roads are like cars; if we don’t spend money on maintenance, they won’t last long,” said Knopik in his report. “I’m looking at better and more cost effective ways of doing this.”
He added he would like to assess equipment needs, look at maintenance and repair policies and update inventory protocols, among other things noted in his report. He said that their current payment policies are meeting state contract requirements but feels they pay more than they need to if a special situation arises.
Knopik’s appointment was approved on a vote of four to one, with commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen a no vote.
