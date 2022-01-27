Staff report
A 73-year-old St. Cloud man was rescued by area first responders early the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15, when he found lying face down, frozen and unresponsive, near his fish house on Mille Lacs Lake.
Employees of Appeldoorn’s Resort near Isle found the man while they were conducting a routine morning check-in with the man at his fish house. They placed a call to 911 at 6:38 a.m. The man was not dressed for the extreme cold and appeared to be suffering from extreme hypothermia.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as 73-year-old Michael Reade Vadnie of St. Cloud.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies, Isle Ambulance Service and the Isle Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to Mille Lacs County chief deputy Kyle Burton, Vadnie was loaded into a van owned by Appeldoorn’s, to get him off the ice as quickly as possible and to the helicopter. Air ambulance helicopters are not allowed to land on the ice, so it landed on the highway. He was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. HCMC is the hospital that has the facilities and specialty expertise in handling extreme frostbite and burns, Burton said. He also said the area is fortunate to have North Memorial medical helicopters close by – one stationed in Brainerd and one at the airport in Princeton, and they can respond very quickly.
Vadnie, identified by family on social media as an experienced ice fisherman, had gone to his fish house on Mille Lacs Friday to do some ice fishing. He asked the staff at the resort to check on him that evening and the next morning.
That night around 11 p.m. resort staff checked on him and according to the man’s Caring Bridge page, he was “tucked into his icehouse for the night.”
The next morning when resort staff went to go check on him, they found him outside his fish house, the door was wide open, he was laying on his stomach, all four extremities (both arms and both legs) frozen, unresponsive, and barely breathing.
According to the Caring Bridge page, the initial report was severe hypothermia, and his core body temperature was 70 degrees. He had to have continuous CPR on a LUCAS device since his heart rate was 10 beats per minute at the scene.
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation was also being used to warm him up. He also had pulmonary edema (a condition where fluid accumulates in lung tissues) and was put on a ventilator to ensure he had good oxygen flow.
A Jan. 23 Caring Bridge update said Vadnie was breathing on his own, was conscious and alert, and was making strides to recovery. He has been transferred from the ICU to a general medical unit at HCMC.
