The following reports were filed by local DNR conservation officers.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV activity was also worked on the Soo Line trial and the Solana Loop/ Red Top. Dust on the ATV trails has remained high due to lack of rain. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations. Griffith would like to remind anglers to purchase a license before going out to fish. Anglers also have the option to buy a 24-hour or a 72-hour license.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no angling license, no angling license in possession, no fire extinguisher in a boat, and no lights while operating an ATV. She also assisted the State Patrol with a crash, presented a regulations and safety talk for a firearms safety class, and followed up on a wolf-depredation call.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took care of two water-access complaints that came in. A bear complaint was also taken, along with lottery application questions. A reminder to ATV riders to clean exhaust areas of debris to avoid setting fires during dry conditions.
District 12 - Princeton area
CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers and enforcing ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for lack of life jackets, minor consumption of alcohol, no boat lights, and possessing walleyes in the closed season on Mille Lacs Lake.
