Mille Lacs County during their regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 6 voted 3-2 to change the leadership role of the county from an administrator to a coordinator.
Patricia Heminover, of Baker Tilly US, LLP, a consulting firm to recruit for the position, was present at the meeting via Zoom to walk the commissioners through the process and explain the value of having a coordinator versus an administrator lead the County.
Heminover stated that with a coordinator position, the County would attract a different set of people depending on which position they advertised for and added that the “County has a lot of things going on.” She said that with an administrator position, they will get someone with a strong financial background, and with a coordinator position, they may not have the broad experience an administrator candidate would.
Commissioner Dave Oslin said he feels there is more of a hands on approach by the county board with a coordinator position, in that staff is allowed to deal directly with the commissioners. “Some of the constituents feel there should be a more hands-on approach [by the commissioners],” said Oslin.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said he also likes the idea of having a coordinator so that the board is more involved in decisions.
Commissioner Genny Reynolds noted that she is in favor of an administrator role to attract a higher caliber of a candidate. “We do have a lot going on here … I’ve spoken with other counties who’ve had a coordinator position, and the commissioners spent a lot more time at the County resolving things,” said Reynolds. She added that she would be in favor of a hybrid situation where the board can talk to department heads.
Commissioner Phil Peterson said that he agrees with commissioner Reynolds wholeheartedly. “This County is so complex. It is beyond me that you gentleman would like to come down and micromanage. I’m all in for an administrator,” said Peterson.
Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen said that he’s given both sides a lot of thought but people (within the County) have told him they don’t like the idea of not being able to address the commissioners directly on issues. “We’re in this position, not only to serve the public, but to represent the workers,” said Tellinghuisen. “Do I like the idea of sitting here longer? We chose to run for this position and should support the people who got us here. If we start with a coordinator, we can graduate them to an administrator like we have in the past. I support a coordinator.”
Heminover noted that her firm would be able to look for a candidate based on feedback through a survey of each commissioner and that the process would take approximately three months.
The County moved from a coordinator position to an administrator position on September 12, 2008.
The issue was then brought to a vote with commissioners Genny Reynolds and Phil Peterson voting in support of having the role remain as an administrator and commissioners Oslin, Tellinghuisen and Wilhelm voting in support of a coordinator.
