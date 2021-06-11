Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer Eric Bartusch resigned effective June 25 at the last county board meeting on June 1. This latest resignation, coming shortly after the resignation of Mille Lacs County Assistant Administrator Holly Wilson last month, which followed the resignation of county administrator Pat Oman in January of this year, leaves the County lacking in key positions.
The County approved the hiring of interim coordinator Lisa Herges who will be continuing on in a full-time capacity as the Renville county administrator. The board had recently decided to move away from a county administrator form of government and become a county coordinator form of government.
Bartusch stated in an email that he accepted the business services director position with St. Francis School District. “In my new position, I will be overseeing all of the financial transactions of the school district as well as other business matters, which includes departments such as transportation and nutrition,” said Bartusch. “I’m certainly excited for the opportunity and thankful that the School selected me for the position.
Bartusch took over the county auditor-treasurer position on Dec. 2, 2019, after the retirement of former auditor-treasurer Phil Thompson who served the county for 41 years. After the retirement of Thompson, the county made a resolution to appoint the county auditor-treasurer rather than have the position be an elected one.
It is expected that Paul Prokosch will run the office in the absence of a county auditor-treasurer. Bartusch stated that there is no election this year except a special election for Onamia City Council and that redistricting has been delayed but will happen in September or October.
County board chair Dave Oslin said, “We certainly wish you well. Thank you for your service to the County.”
County Commissioner Tim Wilhelm quipped, “If we don’t pass the resolution, will he have to stay?”
Commissioner Oslin added, “Holly has resigned as well, and I would like to thank you for your service to the County and offer personal well wishes.”
