Charges: Princeton woman bound, handcuffed during assault

A suspect in a domestic assault case bound his victim and placed her in handcuffs a day after the victim called police following a domestic argument.
Kable Reid, 44 of Cambridge, was furious the victim had called police and accused the victim of trying to get him arrested or killed.
Reid wanted his victim to know what it felt like to be in handcuffs, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
He also pressed his arm into his victim’s neck, telling the victim “This is how George Floyd felt,” the complaint states.
Now Reid is facing five felony charges for intentional false imprisonment, domestic assault, threats of violence, and tampering with a witness.
Princeton Police were called to a residence on Seventh Avenue South on a report of multiple 911 hangups.
As officers arrived on scene, the 911 dispatch center reported hearing on an open phone line a woman screaming that she couldn’t breathe.
Officers entered the residence and heard the victim screaming. Officers found Reid and the victim in an upstairs bedroom. They were immediately separated. The victim was crying profusely and Reid was placed under arrest, the complaint states.
In a statement to police, the victim explained how Reid had come to the residence the previous night and the two got in an argument. Police were called, but neither the victim or Reid responded when police arrived on scene.
The victim woke at about 5:30 a.m. the morning of March 25 and found she had been partially bound with her legs tied together and a handcuff around one of her wrists. Reid was in the process of cuffing the victim’s other hand when she woke, the complaint states.
The victim was left lying face-down on her bed for approximately three hours, during which time she could not free herself or even move, the complaint states.
After three hours, Reid allegedly told the victim he was leaving her there to go to work, and that no one would find her, the complaint states.
That’s also when Reid allegedly pressed his arm into the victim’s neck, telling her that’s how George Floyd felt.
The pressure was enough to briefly impede the victim’s breathing and left her terrorized, the complaint states.
Court records show that there was a domestic abuse no-contact order filed that prohibited Reid from being present at the residence or from having any contact with the victim.
In addition to the five felony counts, Reid was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of violating a no-contact order.
Reid made his first court appearance on March 28. He was granted a public defender and was released March 31 on a $100,000 conditional bond.
Reid appeared in court for a Rule 8 hearing on April 5. An omnibus hearing was scheduled for June 14.
