In a Mille Lacs County Board of equalization meeting on June 16, Pete Pedersen, of Milaca, aired his grievances regarding the valuation of his property. He felt that a three-year increase of 19.3% was too high and that the County’s valuation for his property should have been lower.
Mille Lacs County Assessor Daryl Moeller said that they take properties that are bigger or smaller and make adjustments so they are equivalent. He said that his department stands by the assessment and added, “I think we’re being fair and equitable.” He also said that if a realtor were selling the home and property, it would list for much higher.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Phil Peterson said he couldn’t “recall overriding an assessor” and made a motion to stay at the assessor’s current value. The motion passed unanimously.
