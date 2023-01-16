Four people are being held in the Mille Lacs County Jail awaiting charges after a gun was pointed at at Mille Lacs County deputy on Saturday, Jan. 14.

No one was injured during the incident at 2769 56th Ave. in Princeton Township, which resulted in a total of eight being held for questioning before four people were eventually transported to jail.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

