Four people are being held in the Mille Lacs County Jail awaiting charges after a gun was pointed at at Mille Lacs County deputy on Saturday, Jan. 14.
No one was injured during the incident at 2769 56th Ave. in Princeton Township, which resulted in a total of eight being held for questioning before four people were eventually transported to jail.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Ofiice's SWAT team, Princeton Police Department, and deputies from both Isanti County and Sherburne County were called to the scene, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
The incident began to unfold at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 when a Mille Lacs County deputy went to the residence to serve a civil document to one of the occupants.
The deputy observed people inside the residence and attempted to make both verbal and visual contact with the occupants. That included the deputy identifying himself and shining a flashlight on his uniform so the occupants can see he is a deputy, Burton told the Union-Times. But no one responded to him, Burton said.
"The deputy makes eye contact with the group and at one point a male subject appears to get up as if to answer the door. A female party grabs him and sits him back down at the table so he does not answer the door," Burton told the Union-Times.
The incident progressed after the deputy observed a red laser dot on his chest, presumably from a gun with a laser scope inside the residence.
A multi-hour stand-off followed after the individual who is believed to have pointed the gun at the deputy corresponded with law enforcement through the use of text messaging to state he was not coming out and was not going to speak with law enforcement, Burton said.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and its mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle arrived on scene.
"As we attempted to continue negotiations, the male suspect exited the house and was taken into custody. Shortly after he was taken into custody, numerous other individuals exited the house and attempted to leave in several vehicles," Burton said.
Deputies confronted these people and attempted to detain them. "These individuals were not cooperative with the deputies," Burton said.
A male and a female were physically removed from one of the vehicles and taken into custody. Both of those individuals verbally and physically resisted the deputies, Burton said.
In total, eight people were detained , with four eventually being arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail, according to Burton. Three were booked on charges of obstructing the legal process while a suspect who authorities believe pointed the firearm at the deputy was booked on on charges of felony 2nd degree assault. The other 4 were released at the scene after being identified and interviewed by investigators, Burton said.
"A search warrant was executed on the house and we recovered what we believed to be the firearm used in the incident," Burton added.
Recently, law enforcement has been no stranger to the residence at 2769 56th Ave. in Princeton Township, Burton said.
"We have been to this address multiple times in the last few weeks attempting to serve these documents and the individuals at this residence have been avoiding service," Burton told the Union-Times. "We have left multiple door tags advising them we have some documents for them and to contact the sheriff’s office to arrange for service."
(Names of the suspects are being withheld until they are charged in Mille Lacs County Court, which will come Tuesday, Jan. 17 because the courthouse is closed Monday, Jan. 16 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.)
