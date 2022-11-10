Mille Lacs domestic violence court works to end cycles of abuse

Since its inception in 2016, the program has helped 160 offenders
With the end of October, the end of domestic violence awareness month also comes to a close.
Since 2015, Mille Lacs County and Milaca’s Pearl Crisis Center have worked together to prevent the continuation of the cycle of domestic violence by instating the domestic violence court within the county.
The idea of a domestic violence court was first presented by County Attorney Joe Walsh with Pearl Crisis Center as a fiscal partner in the early spring of 2015 after which they applied for and received a grant amounting to $180,000 from the Bush Foundation to help get the court up and running.
Then in early 2016, the Mille Lacs County domestic violence court held its first hearing.
The purpose of domestic violence court is to help provide more protection to victims while also supporting the offenders to get the help they need to prevent the continuation of domestic violence.
“We don’t want these offenders to keep on this hamster wheel of domestic violence,” said Glenda Rittenour, Pearl Crisis Center’s domestic violence court advocate.
Modeled after the domestic violence court in Stearns County, the Mille County domestic violence court utilizes surveillance officers to monitor felony-level domestic abusers and watch for violations of no-contact orders among other things. The levels of surveillance ensure an extra level of protection for victims of the abuse.
“I think of it as two wrap-around groups and a functionality in the middle of it all. There are people in place who wrap around the offender whether it be the judge holding them accountable or the surveillance officer catching them if they violate anything,” Rittenour said. “So, their team is to help provide resources to the offender from places to volunteer to intervention programs or holding them accountable and checking up on them.”
The wrap-around team for the victims often start at Pearl Crisis Center where they meet with the victim assistance coordinator to learn about their rights as a victim, what services they can receive, and how Pearl can support them in whatever area necessary for their safety and survival.
Pearl Crisis Center also works with Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid to help victims with many of the legal issues they might face as a result of domestic violence such as divorce or custody issues.
“The more the victims are comfortable with the advocates and our team, the more likely they are, I think, to report if there is a DANCO (domestic assault no-contact order) violation,” Rittenour said. “The fact that we have such good relationships with our systems, it makes it a lot easier for victims and for us to help them get better and more consistent services across the board.”
Since its inception in 2016, a total of 160 offenders have either been enrolled, screened out due to residency issues, executed a sentence, or other reasons of domestic violence court with 28 of them currently enrolled in the program at the date of this article.
According to Rittenour, the court has only seen three offenders be screened back into the program after graduating from it.
“There’s targeted services and support for the offender and I am rooting for them, I want to see them succeed. I have seen them succeed and it is amazing, I get super disappointed when one gets screened back in,” Rittenour said. “It takes motivation on the offender’s part and it takes patience from all of us. It doesn’t happen overnight. The court can’t make you change and will hold you accountable if you don’t, but it’s ultimately up to the offender if they want to change and follow through on it.”
Rittenour goes on to state that while the use of abuse is wrong, offenders often learn the behaviors of abuse and do not grow up wanting to harm their partners.
Offenders who qualify for Mille Lacs County domestic violence court often have the choice to enroll in the court program or to go to jail. However, since domestic violence court started in the county, 23 of the offenders who participated in the program graduated from it with the skills to end the cycle of abuse since the program started in 2016.
“I want to work myself out of a job at Pearl, I wish that Pearl wasn’t even needed. I’m really glad it’s there, but hopefully one day Pearl can close its doors because it’s not a needed service anymore,” Rittenour said.
Statements from team members
The core team members involved in the creation and continuation of the domestic violence court in Mille Lacs county are as follows: Judge Matthew Quinn, judge for the domestic violence court program in the county; Pearl Crisis Center; Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Family Violence Prevention Program; Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid; Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services; Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office; Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office; Mille Lacs County Police Departments; Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police; Mille Lacs County Court Administration; Mille Lacs County Victim Witness Coordinators; Department of Corrections; Freedom Center; Mille Lacs Batterer’s Intervention Program; Lighthouse Child and family Services; M Health Fairview Emergency Department; Arrows Family Services; Mille Lacs County Family Violence Coordinating Council (MLCFVCC); and Ministerial Pastor Michael Tenhaken of Pease Christian Reformed Church.
Below are some statements from staff and team members closely involved in the Mille Lacs County domestic violence court on the importance and success of the court program.
Glenda Rittenour, Pearl Crisis Center domestic violence court advocate: “I think each and every amazing human being who is in it including the offenders, including the victims, and every single one of us on our team. Community members who support it, family members of people in the domestic violence court, all those supports that go in place. It’s the people that make it successful because without them it’s like a broken part on a car. It takes a village, it takes all of us,” Rittenour said. “It helps the whole community. A domestic violence call is one of the most scary and dangerous calls for our officers. There are people who care and are doing good work to keep our community safer by holding these people accountable and providing them help so they don’t repeat these cycles.”
Judy Pearson, director of Pearl Crisis Center and co-chair of the MLCFVCC: “It’s really a community effort with our huge team of players and some community members. For me it works because it holds offenders accountable,” Pearson said. “We have two surveillance officers which is the key to making it successful since somebody is always watching and if someone isn’t doing what they’re supposed to they are held accountable. We have proven results. Some of these folks who are using violence are no longer using violence and are getting the help they need and that is the goal of it.”
Bryan Rensenbrink, Department of Corrections: “Domestic violence court (DVC) represents a program to hold domestic violence offenders in Mille Lacs County accountable for their actions, but also provides them with the structure and tools to make positive changes/choices in their lives to hopefully break the cycle of domestic abuse,” Rensenbrink said. “I believe since the inception of DVC, it has reduced the number of domestic violence offenses being committed and reduced the rate of recidivism by offenders in Mille Lacs County. I also believe it has made victims feel safer and provided them with more resources.”
Joe Walsh, County Attorney: “Domestic Violence Court has been tremendously successful on at least two fronts. First, as a homicide prevention program, it has taken every step to keep victims free from manipulation and violence from their abusers. Second, for appropriate defendants, it has allowed them to learn new skills and demonstrate their rehabilitation through extensive monitoring by the Department of Corrections,” Walsh said. “This is the best of the criminal justice system, where defendants are forced to be accountable for their actions.”
How to help
For those in the community who would like to support Pearl Crisis Center and the domestic violence court, Rittenour stated that supporting any victim you may know comes first and foremost. Donations can also be made to Pearl Crisis Center or its thrift store The Community Closet both located in Milaca.
Both monetary donations and donations of necessities are always needed to help victims of domestic abuse relocate and start over. Items such as diapers, hygiene products, and winter gear are often in high demand.
Volunteer opportunities are also available through the Community Closet located at 155 2nd Ave SW.
To learn more about Pearl Crisis Center and the Community Closet visit their website at http://www.pearlcrisiscenter.com/.
For more information about the domestic violence court in Mille Lacs County, visit the county’s website at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2540/Domestic-Violence-Sexual-Assault-Harassm.
