Mille Lacs County votes to appeal latest ruling in lawsuit

Mille Lacs County will appeal part of the latest ruling in the lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county originally in 2016.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Susan Richard Nelson filed a ruling in the ongoing lawsuit, which granted, in part, a win for the MLBO, while also granting, in part, a win for the county. The court maintained its previous ruling that the reservation boundaries continue to be the 61,000 acres along the southern shores of Mille Lacs Lake; the ruling also supported the “inherent sovereign law enforcement authority” of the Tribal Police. In a win for the county, Judge Nelson dismissed the claims against the Mille Lacs County attorney and sheriff in their individual capacities – though the offices are still named as parties on the lawsuit in their official capacities. Additionally, Judge Nelson did not grant the Band’s request for injunctive relief. She wrote that injunctive relief “is unwarranted, as the Court has granted, in part, the less drastic remedy of declaratory relief,” referring to the law enforcement authority of the Band already recognized by the Supreme Court.

