Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office tackles employee retainment

Mille Lacs County Logo C.jpg

Mille Lacs County is spending about $21,355 each time someone is hired for a road deputy position in the sheriff’s office. The cost of recruitment and hiring, Chief Deputy Aaron Evenson said, far out-paces the cost it would take to help retain the employees they already have with better wages. He gave the example of a deputy asking for what would amount to a $4,000 raise – who would then leave to seek better pay elsewhere.

During a presentation to the county board of commissioners, Evenson said, “We are not competitive in the market whatsoever.” There is a pattern of deputies getting hired in Mille Lacs, getting trained and then leaving for other agencies that offer better pay. In the last 12 months, eight deputies have left, and with them went 87 years of law enforcement experience.- the kind of experience invaluable to the department when tough calls come through from dispatch.

