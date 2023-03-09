Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office tackles employee retainment

Mille Lacs County is spending about $21,355 each time someone is hired for a road deputy position in the sheriff’s office. The cost of recruitment and hiring, Chief Deputy Aaron Evenson said, far out-paces the cost it would take to help retain the employees they already have with better wages. He gave the example of a deputy asking for what would amount to a $4,000 raise – who would then leave to seek better pay elsewhere.
During a presentation to the county board of commissioners, Evenson said, “We are not competitive in the market whatsoever.” There is a pattern of deputies getting hired in Mille Lacs, getting trained and then leaving for other agencies that offer better pay. In the last 12 months, eight deputies have left, and with them went 87 years of law enforcement experience.- the kind of experience invaluable to the department when tough calls come through from dispatch.
On Indeed.com, a job search website, Evenson said there were 149 agencies across the state with job postings – of those, 132 listed their wages. Evenson said only two offered lower wages than Mille Lacs County, and they were cities with low crime rates. Currently the starting wage is listed as $25.73-34.34 on the site for a deputy sheriff position.
Currently, there are nine patrol deputies; to be fully staffed, the department would need 16 patrol deputies. To help fill in the gap, two deputies, one a surveillance officer for domestic violence court and the other the boat and water/recreational enforcement deputy, have been temporarily reassigned to patrol.
The presentation comes as Sheriff Kyle Burton and Evenson anticipate the already tough situation to be exacerbated in the coming months with impending retirements and other possible resignations.
Commissioner Dave Oslin noted that the sheriff’s office is now in a similar position as the county jail, in terms of staffing patrol deputies.
As far as recruiting new deputies, Burton said, “The pool isn’t great.” He explained that law enforcement schools are not graduating the amount of people they used to. When Commissioner Genny Reynolds asked about adding a retention bonus, like that in the jail, Burton said it hasn’t been effective.
Commissioner Dan Whitcomb said in a separate discussion that though the unemployment rate in the state of Minnesota is low – 2.3% – it’s about 6% in Mille Lacs County. Even still there are “150,000 eligible workers out there who aren’t being counted.” In response to Burton and Evenson, Whitcomb said their situation “is not unusual” for law enforcement or other public businesses. He believes wage increases will not solve labor issues, but instead the county needs to “look at how we do business.” He referred to the state legislature looking at ways to help shortages by altering certain standards or training.
Chair Phil Peterson said compromising standards is not an option when it comes to the sheriff’s department – “it’s about safety.” He added that the “current staffing situation is going to collapse.”
Oslin affirmed Whitcomb’s comment that the problem of staffing is everywhere, but, he said, “this is serious.”
Personnel Director Karly Fetters said retention should be the “primary focus.” While recruitment is an issue, at this point, candidates wouldn’t be able to be trained because there’s no one to train them. Additionally, wages “are a factor,” but they are not the only factor. A work-life balance is also something candidates seek in a job. “This is not a short-term problem,” she said.
Burton said the work-life balance for the deputies is an issue, as the staffing issue has led to long overtime hours.
Commissioners discussed authorizing a 5% raise for the deputies. Fetters said she would suggest a county-wide increase in order to avoid non-compliance with county pay equity.
The discussion of raising wages comes with performing a classification/compensation study, which would evaluate each position on an objective scale, modify descriptions and match compensation for the work being performed. County Administrator Dillon Hayes said during the meeting that the goal would be to get a standardized wage scale “sooner rather than later.” If the board wishes to increase wages, the timing of the class/comp study should start sooner.
Previously, the study was slated for 2024, to finish in 2025. The last one was conducted in 2021; before that, one was conducted in what Hayes believed was 2011, stated in a follow-up email. Current policy states that the study should be conducted at least once every five years.
In a follow-up email, Hayes confirmed that staff was directed to “explore a 5% wage increase countywide effective immediately (or as soon as practicable).” At this juncture, the class/comp study will remain on the original schedule.
