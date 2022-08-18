 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County sends support letter for broadband access

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners signed a letter in support of broadening the county’s broadband options at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

SCI Broadband has put in a grant application to the Office of Broadband Development, which has a Border-to-Border Broadband Development program. According to the letter signed by County Chair Genny Reynolds, “SCI Broadband is proposing to build out a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) to rural residents, businesses, and farms in South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Lewis, and Eastside townships in Mille Lacs County.”

