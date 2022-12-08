 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rent & Mortgage Contest

Rent & Mortgage Contest


Mille Lacs County makes move to fully fund library system

East Central Regional Library (ECRL) Executive Director Carla Lyddon was present at the Nov. 15 Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners to give background for the 2023 funding request, along with numbers of each of the county’s libraries.

ECRL made a request of $305,601 for Mille Lacs County, “in accordance with the joint powers agreement,” Lyddon said. That Joint Powers Agreement stipulates that the Joint Library Board annually establishes a general operating budget. From that budget, the formula divides it between the counties equitably by considering the county’s tax capacity, the population and the registration or borrow circulation.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred