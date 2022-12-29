 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mille Lacs County Jail seeking to fill program counselor position

Mille Lacs County Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt wants to bring on a program counselor for the Mille Lacs County jail facilities.

The county has never had a full-time position in this capacity. Assistant Jail Administrator Dustin Naumann said the last time a position like this was filled was October 2021, which was the recreation director position. Hunt said an intern functioned in the program counselor position earlier this year; inmates have asked for the return of that position since the conclusion of the internship.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred