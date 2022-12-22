Mille Lacs County internet providers receive broadband grants

On Dec. 8, Governor Tim Walz announced an almost $100 million investment for internet providers across the state to expand broadband coverage for all Minnesotans.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz in a prepared statement by Governor Walz’s press office. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
According to the statement, broadband expansion is a key goal of the Walz-Flanagan Administration. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion named universal affordable broadband access as one of its priorities for expanding the state’s economy.
Now, 61 broadband expansion projects in Minnesota will receive a portion of the $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to Border Broadband program administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)’s Office of Broadband Development. Three of those projects are located in Mille Lacs County. Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative received $1,231,818.00; Benton Cooperative Telephone Company received $1,118,289.16; and Savage Communications Inc. received $476,108.00.
Funding for the grants primarily comes from two sources, according to the prepared statement. Part of the funding comes from half of a $50 million appropriation from the state Legislature signed into law this year by Governor Walz, and the other $70 million comes from federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Dillon Hayes said the funds granted to the internet providers in the county will generally be used to expand broadband access and internet connections.
“Mille Lacs County doesn’t have a high number of residents who have broadband. In this day and age, broadband is vital for daily living,” Hayes said.
The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners supported internet providers as they pursued the grants and assisted them with their applications.
