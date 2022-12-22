 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County internet providers receive broadband grants

Mille Lacs County Logo C.jpg

On Dec. 8, Governor Tim Walz announced an almost $100 million investment for internet providers across the state to expand broadband coverage for all Minnesotans.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz in a prepared statement by Governor Walz’s press office. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”

