Mille Lacs County holds truth in taxation hearing

The Mille Lacs County Board will set the final 2023 tax levy on December 28- a levy that will increase by no more than 11.5 percent.
The 11.5 percent levy increase is a preliminary figure set by the county board in September. The board can lower the tax levy by December 28, but the levy cannot be set any higher than that preliminary figure.
The county board held its annual truth-in-taxation hearing at its Thursday, Dec. 8 meeting- a meeting at which the public got to hear- and comment- on the specifics of the levy that will help fund the county’s 2023 budget.
Before the meeting commenced, homeowners talked among themselves and with county commissioners and officials. From those conversations, many people expressed concerns of the valuation of their homes. One individual said the valuations could cause people to be “taxed out of your property.” Taxes go up, he added, but you don’t see the results. The road grader comes by, the snow gets plowed, but beyond that, what happens?
Before providing time for public input, County Administrator Dillon Hayes presented to those present for the hearing a breakdown of the levy share by department. The top three departments include the sheriff’s office, CVS (community and veterans services) and administration. Between the three, the sheriff’s office receives between 30-35% of the levy share, according to Hayes’ breakdown. CVS receives nearly 20%, and administration gets about 14% of the levy share.
Hayes also provided an update on fees for the ongoing lawsuit between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Mille Lacs County. He showed that the county has been under-budgeting. In 2021 the county budgeted for $1 million; the actual expense came in to be over $1.9 million. That gap has mostly closed in 2022, with the budgeted expense being about $974,000 and the actual expense coming in at $1 million as of November 2022. The expensive “discovery phase” of the lawsuit has drawn to a conclusion.
He also demonstrated the county’s historic over-utilization of reserves. The county is required to restore fund balances to meet internal policy and standards set by the state auditor’s office; this accounts for more than 14% of the 16.10% levy increase that was approved a year ago and collected in 2022.
Hayes noted that last year’s levy also reflected the county’s attempt to start fixing that fund balance. If the county did not need to levy to replenish that reserve fund, the levy increase would be below 2%.
Out of home placement costs also greatly impact Mille Lacs County, Hayes said. Among other counties, Mille Lacs County is lobbying the legislature to help cover those increasing costs.
While the Mille Lacs County Assessor’s Office values properties and calculates the taxable market value and net tax capacity, the Board of Commissioners, and local governments and municipalities, approve budgets and levies and the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office calculates property taxes and special assessments. Hayes laid out this system in his presentation.
Hayes also noted that the levy was reduced by 1.8% since the TNT mailings were sent out in November. The tax rate is the “fourth lowest tax rate in 30 years” in Mille Lacs County, Hayes said, at 65.481% for 2023. The tax rate is a “complex calculation,” he added. The average Minnesota tax rate is 47.51%; nearby, Aitkin County is at a 34.815% tax rate, Crow Wing 24.051%, Kanabec 86.771% and Benton at 48.28%.
Only three individuals approached the podium. Rick Savitski was the first to approach the board. He expressed concern over the purchase of an ATV park off Highway 169 near Chico’s Place south of Onamia. He asked board members why they didn’t take the lumber contract when purchasing the park; he also asked to know how much money went into it, as well as how much the county will make from the park. Board members did not respond.
John Koukoumelis wanted to know if the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe helps pay for out of home placements. Hayes, during the presentation, stated that tribal members are about 7% of the population whereas they reportedly account for about 60% of out of home placement costs. He also asked if taxes will decrease once the reserves are built up again.
Finally, Ron Wolbert approached the board to say he was “impressed.” He feels the county board has worked hard and done well.
The board will need to approve its final levy for 2023 by Dec. 28; its regular county board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor for the Mille Lacs Messenger.
