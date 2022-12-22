 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County holds truth in taxation hearing

county board_hearing.jpg
Even with a full house for Mille Lacs County’s Truth in Taxation hearing, only three individuals approached the board of commissioners.

 A. R. V. van Rheenen

The Mille Lacs County Board will set the final 2023 tax levy on December 28- a levy that will increase by no more than 11.5 percent.

The 11.5 percent levy increase is a preliminary figure set by the county board in September. The board can lower the tax levy by December 28, but the levy cannot be set any higher than that preliminary figure.

