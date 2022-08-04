 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mille Lacs County Fair roaring back into town Aug. 10

  • 0
Mille Lacs Fair_08.jpg
Buy Now

Fairgoers wander the fairgrounds during the 2021 Mille Lacs County Fair Aug. 11-15.

 Connor Cummiskey, Staff Writer

The Mille Lacs County Fair is getting ready to entertain for its annual five days of fun.

The fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at noon and ends on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 on Wednesday and $5 everyday after that or $10 for a five day pass. All children ages six and younger get in for free.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK