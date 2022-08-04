Mille Lacs County Fair roaring back into town Aug. 10

The Mille Lacs County Fair is getting ready to entertain for its annual five days of fun.
The fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at noon and ends on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 on Wednesday and $5 everyday after that or $10 for a five day pass. All children ages six and younger get in for free.
This year’s fair entertainment ranges from carnival rides to live music to tractor pulls and more throughout the span of the fair.
Starting on opening day and running throughout the fair, happypoductions.live will present multiple different live entertainment opportunities on the main stage with The Happy Trucker Show Live to kick things off on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Their other productions include Chopper, the world’s nuttiest DJ on Thursday at 6 p.m, the Elk River German Band Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, the Sonny Griffin Experience on Friday at 5:30 p.m, Bad Jack Friday at 7:45 p.m, Ashley Barron Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and The High 48’s Bluegrass Band to finish things off Sunday at noon.
The main stage will also feature a talent contest on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. To enter the contest, visit the Mille Lacs County Fair website at https://millelacscountyfair.com/mlcfPages3/schedule.php.
Moving into the grandstands, events kick-off with a lawn and garden tractor pull on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with free admission. On Thursday will be a tractor pull at 6 p.m. Friday will feature the Princeton Speedway Racing at 7 p.m, and Saturday will feature a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and pricing, visit www.millelacscountyfair.com or princetonspeedway.com.
Other entertainment opportunities include Little Farm Hands, an interactive hands-on exhibit for small children at the fair where they learn to be a farmer for a day, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the Heritage Building, there will be a display from the Historical Society Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Pioneer Photography exhibits will be available for viewing on Friday with the first at 1 p.m, the second at 3 p.m, and the third at 5 p.m.
The Blue Horse Theatre Ag Inspire Exhibit will be available Thursday-Sunday, balloon artistry by Mandana will be strolling the fair and doing a show on Thursday, Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master will be strolling and doing stage shows Thursday-Sunday, and Bingo will be available Thursday-Saturday from noon - 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.
Lastly, the Arts Garden Art for All will be available Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carnival activities from Stipe Shows Midway Carnival will be open on the fairgrounds starting Thursday and ending Sunday. Armbands for the carnival are $20 for each group of time. The carnival will be open Thursday from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m, Friday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m, Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m, and Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.
Below is the detailed schedule for all five days of the Mille Lacs County Fair:
Wednesday, Aug. 10
12:00 p.m. Fair opens
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits building opens
12:00 p.m. 4-H llama show in the Pavilion
2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit & open class buildings open
3:00 p.m. 4-H mini horse show in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. 4-H rabbit show in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. “The Happy Trucker Show” live on the main stage
6:00 p.m. Lawn and garden tractor pull in the Grandstands
Thursday, Aug. 11
8:00 a.m. 4-H goat show in the Pavilion
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Day care day at the fair
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit and open class buildings open
9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits building opens
9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana on the main stage
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Arts Garden, Art for All opens in the commercial building
10:00 a.m. 4-H swine show in the Pavilion
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performance on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana strolling through the fair
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana on the main stage
1:00 p.m. 4-H poultry show in the Pavilion
1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana strolling through the fair
2:00 p.m. Kids’ pedal tractor pull at the main stage
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival opens
6:00 p.m. 4-H sheep, lamb lead, and fleece shows in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. Tractor pull at the Grandstand
6:00 p.m. - 10/10:30 p.m. Chopper, the World’s Nuttiest DJ on the main stage
Friday, Aug. 12
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building and open class building open
9:00 a.m. 4-H horse show at the Horse Arena
9:30 a.m. 4-H beef/dairy steer show in the Pavilion
Following the beef show: 4-H dog agility show in the Pavilion
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The Elk River German Band performs on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival open
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival armbands for sale
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performing on the community stage
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:30 p.m. 4-H engineering design team demonstration in the 4-H building
3:00 p.m. 4-H performing arts acts and sharing the fun acts in the 4-H building
3:00 p.m. 4-H fashion review in the 4-H building
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
4:00 p.m. 4-H dress your animal contest in the Pavilion
5:30 p.m. Farm family of the year award and the Century Farm award presented in the Pavilion
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sonny Griffin Experience on the main stage
6:00 p.m. 4-H market animal auction in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival armbands for sale
7:45 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Bad Jack on the main stage
7:00 p.m. Princeton Speedway Racing in the Grandstand
Saturday, Aug. 13
9:00 a.m. 4-H horse show in the horse arena
9:00 a.m. 4-H dairy show in the Pavilion
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building and open class building open
10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival opens
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Kid’s money grab on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival armbands available for sale
1:00 p.m. Wine judging in the open class building
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:00 p.m. Round Robin showmanship contest in the Pavilion
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Kid’s Money Grab on the main stage
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
4:00 p.m. 4-H Ag Olympics in the Pavilion
5:00 p.m. Talent Contest on the main stage
6:00 p.m. 4-H awards presentation in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival armbands available for sale
7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ashley Barron performing on the main stage
7:30 p.m. Demonstration Derby in the Grandstand
Sunday, Aug. 14
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building opens
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Community Sunday Service on the main stage
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
10:00 a.m. Open class beef show in the pavilion
10:30 a.m. Open class dairy show in the Pavilion
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits open
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival opens
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The High 48’s Bluegrass Band performs on the main stage
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performing on the Community stage
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:45 p.m. Barns close
4:00 p.m. Fair closes for 2022
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. All exhibits released
Throughout the fair, visit the Community Stage on the south end of the fairgrounds for a variety of free acts throughout each day.
Any event is subject to cancellation, change, or addition due to unavoidable circumstances.
For more information, visit the Mille Lacs County Fair website at https://www.millelacscountyfair.com/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.