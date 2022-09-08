Mille Lacs County Court Briefs

Below are summaries of actions from Mille Lacs County District Court. They were compiled by Jeff Hage.
Charges: Princeton man stole catalytic converters
A 39-year-old Princeton man is facing criminal charges for his role in the theft of catalytic converts from Princeton vehicles.
The catalytic converter thefts were reported in December 2021.
Victim statements led Mille Lacs County sheriff’s deputies to the Dolphin Street home of Matthew K. Harvey in rural Princeton.
Tire tracks in the snow at the residence resembled tread markings from a vehicle at the sites where two catalytic converters were stolen.
Deputies observed in the vehicle two catalytic converters and a saw blade.
The converters were matched to the two vehicles in Princeton that had sustained damage.
Harvey faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted of felony charges of receiving stolen property.
Man enters occupied home
A man who told police he has microchips in his brain placed by Tesla owner Elon Musk is facing trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.
The 35-year-old Zimmerman man is accused of causing a public disturbance at a Princeton bar, as well as entering a Princeton home unbeknown to a female occupant.
The man said he was in the home looking for the woman’s son, but could not remember the son’s name because Elon Musk had put microchips in his brain.
Police were first contacted regarding the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 20 when he allegedly caused a disturbance at the bar. He needed to be physically removed from the bar by its proprietor, court records state.
Police were again contacted when a woman on 6th Ave. N. reported being scared by the man who was in her home.
The man was later located inside the Princeton VFW. He needed to be Tased after becoming combative while officers worked to apprehend the man.
He is facing charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and obstructing the legal process.
