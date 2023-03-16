 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County considers attorney appointment

Mille Lacs County is continuing its search for a county attorney. Joe Walsh, former county attorney for Mille Lacs County, submitted his official resignation, effective March 1, which the board of commissioners accepted March 7.

Walsh made a recommendation of who should serve as interim county attorney when he initially told the board of his intent to resign. County Administrator Dillon Hayes sought outside counsel regarding the legality and state statutory requirements to appoint an interim or temporary county attorney. From that counsel, Hayes said it is “not necessary” for the board to appoint an interim or acting county attorney; rather, the board can simply proceed with the interview process and then appoint someone to fill out the remainder of the term.

