Mille Lacs County considers amending home business definition

Mille Lacs County is considering amending the current definition regarding home-based businesses.
Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes brought before the board of commissioners a proposal to add additional language to the current definition in order to bring greater clarity to what qualifies as a home-based business and what doesn’t.
Hayes explained that a recent inquiry for a home-based coffee bean roasting business prompted the review; he hopes to add the language to clarify any future situations that may arise. He presented an example of an ordinance from Morrison County.
Currently on the books, Mille Lacs County defines a home-based business or home occupation as a business that “may include professional offices, mail order sales, day care centers, teaching, gun or auto repair, beauty salons, or similar uses [...].” Hayes said the language of “similar uses” leaves a lot up to interpretation, which could lead to confusion and possibly be “a barrier for small businesses in the future.”
The Morrison County definition differentiates between a “home-extended business” and a “home occupation.”
The former is “an occupation or profession engaged in by the occupant of the dwelling unit that is carried out in an accessory structure that is clearly incidental and secondary to the residential use of the premises and does not change the character of the principle use.”
A home occupation would be “any activity carried out for financial gain” that is “clearly secondary” to the principal use of a home, and an activity that is not performed in an accessory building. It also does not cause more activity than normally present at a residence.
Commissioner Dan Whitcomb asked about the application of cottage food law in the specific case of the individual who wants to roast coffee beans in their home. The Cottage Food Law went into effect in 2015 in Minnesota and allows individuals to “make and sell certain non-potentially hazardous food and canned goods” without a license, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website.
Hayes agreed to look into the application of that law but still the broader issue of direction remained.
Chair Phil Peterson asked, “Where do we end the control?” He added that it “seems like you’re taking people’s freedom away.”
County Administrator Dillon Hayes said that, by not addressing the zoning question, “[you are] putting staff in a position to answer questions without clear direction from the board.”
Hayes also added that some state agencies require local approval; “if we can’t give them a permit, it can create a problem at the state level” for the individual or business. “Local permitting ties into state permitting,” he said.
Before any changes are adopted by the board, Hayes said in a later email that the proposal will go through additional steps, “including a public hearing.”
