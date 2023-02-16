 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County Board begins county attorney recruitment

In the wake of Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh’s resignation, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners will appoint Walsh’s successor from a pool of applicants once Walsh submits his final resignation. Walsh’s final day in the office was Friday, Feb. 10..

At the regular Feb. 7 meeting, Walsh informed the board of his intent to resign and recommended that Assistant County Attorney Erica Madore be appointed to the interim position once his resignation is submitted.

