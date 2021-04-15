new city treasurer.jpg

Jessica Humphreys has joined the team at the City of Milaca as the new city treasurer. Humphreys is a resident of Milaca who worked in finance, payroll, and human resources at US Distilled Products for 21 years before joining the City staff. Humphreys also serves as the treasurer for Hayland Township. In the photo above, Jessica Humphreys sits at her desk inside Milaca City Hall.

